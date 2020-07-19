All apartments in Okaloosa County
1494 Oakmont Place
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1494 Oakmont Place

1494 Oakmont Place · No Longer Available
Location

1494 Oakmont Place, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
1494 Oakmont Place Available 08/07/20 1494 Oakmont Place - Beautiful well maintained home backing up to the 7th Fairway on the Bay Course. Located in quiet subdivision at end of cul-de-sac. Entrance hall opens to Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and view of golf course. High Ceilings, 17''in tile , built in Bookcases. Split Floor plan. Dining Area, Large Kitchen with all appliances. Master Bedroom with Master Suite, whirlpool tub, and Separate shower. Other two bedrooms share full bath. Cover Patio in back for enjoying cookouts,etc. NON SMOKING UNIT. PRICE INCLUDES LAWN MAINTENANCE SERVICE.

(RLNE5186197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1494 Oakmont Place have any available units?
1494 Oakmont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
Is 1494 Oakmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
1494 Oakmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1494 Oakmont Place pet-friendly?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place offer parking?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place does not offer parking.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place have a pool?
Yes, 1494 Oakmont Place has a pool.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place have accessible units?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1494 Oakmont Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1494 Oakmont Place does not have units with air conditioning.
