All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 1414 Pearl S Buck Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
1414 Pearl S Buck Court
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1414 Pearl S Buck Court

1414 Pearl S Buck Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard. The impressive pillared back porch opens to a manicured and shaded private back yard. Bedrooms are split for the master suite's privacy and the master bath has 2 walk in closets. The upkeep is the best, clean and with recent carefully done updating of quartz counter tops and cabinetry. It is in a perfect gated location of the Bluewater Bay area, close enough to get where you need to be quickly, but out of the way enough for quiet, peaceful living. Across the street is a manicured nature sidewalk with a pavilion and benches, perfect for reading or relaxing. Come take a look at this home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have any available units?
1414 Pearl S Buck Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have?
Some of 1414 Pearl S Buck Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 Pearl S Buck Court currently offering any rent specials?
1414 Pearl S Buck Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 Pearl S Buck Court pet-friendly?
No, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court offer parking?
Yes, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court offers parking.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have a pool?
No, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court does not have a pool.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have accessible units?
No, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1414 Pearl S Buck Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1414 Pearl S Buck Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College