1414 Pearl S Buck Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard. The impressive pillared back porch opens to a manicured and shaded private back yard. Bedrooms are split for the master suite's privacy and the master bath has 2 walk in closets. The upkeep is the best, clean and with recent carefully done updating of quartz counter tops and cabinetry. It is in a perfect gated location of the Bluewater Bay area, close enough to get where you need to be quickly, but out of the way enough for quiet, peaceful living. Across the street is a manicured nature sidewalk with a pavilion and benches, perfect for reading or relaxing. Come take a look at this home today.