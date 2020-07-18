1000 Bay Drive #505

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Comfortable Patio Home in Bluewater Bay! - This prime End Unit Patio Home is located close to Shops, Marina, Schools, EOD school, and bases. Home Features Fresh paint throughout, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Eat in Kitchen, Dining Area, and Large Family room with Vaulted ceiling. There is an enclosed Sun Room off the Dining Area. Enclosed Patio area to Left as you walk up to entrance of home. Sliding doors from Eat In Kitchen opens to this area. There is also a Second Patio off the Master Bedroom. Rent includes Lawn Maintenance and Garbage. Small Dog under 25 lbs considered with Owners approval. NON SMOKING UNIT



(RLNE5906924)