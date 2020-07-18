All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1000 Bay Drive #505

1000 Bay Drive · (850) 637-8143
Location

1000 Bay Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32578

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Bay Drive #505 · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1301 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable Patio Home in Bluewater Bay! - This prime End Unit Patio Home is located close to Shops, Marina, Schools, EOD school, and bases. Home Features Fresh paint throughout, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Eat in Kitchen, Dining Area, and Large Family room with Vaulted ceiling. There is an enclosed Sun Room off the Dining Area. Enclosed Patio area to Left as you walk up to entrance of home. Sliding doors from Eat In Kitchen opens to this area. There is also a Second Patio off the Master Bedroom. Rent includes Lawn Maintenance and Garbage. Small Dog under 25 lbs considered with Owners approval. NON SMOKING UNIT

(RLNE5906924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have any available units?
1000 Bay Drive #505 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1000 Bay Drive #505 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Bay Drive #505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Bay Drive #505 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Bay Drive #505 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 offer parking?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have a pool?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have accessible units?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Bay Drive #505 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1000 Bay Drive #505 does not have units with air conditioning.
