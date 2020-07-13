Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Odessa, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Odessa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
$
54 Units Available
Villages of Wesmere
Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1411 sqft
Life is all about living exceptionally at Altís Grand at the Preserve; an upscale apartment living with enticing retreats at every turn.
37 Units Available
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,694
1295 sqft
On Demand Virtual Tours NOW Available! Flexibility is important - and so is your apartment search. Let us help you by scheduling a personalized, on-demand virtual tour, today! Contact us for details.
19 Units Available
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur, Odessa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Volaris Starkey RanchWhere Tranquility and Convenience exceed value!

1 Unit Available
Swan View Townhomes
16304 SWAN VIEW CIRCLE
16304 Swan View Circle, Odessa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1337 sqft
A beautiful 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath Townhome in the very safe, quiet, friendly and desirable community of Swan View Townhomes, in Odessa, FL is located minutes away from Suncoast Parkway.
Results within 1 mile of Odessa
71 Units Available
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway, Land O' Lakes, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1339 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1618 sqft
The newest luxury community in the rapidly growing area of Land O Lakes, Florida.

1 Unit Available
Heritage Harbor
19328 SEA MIST LANE
19328 Sea Mist Lane, Cheval, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3494 sqft
Beautiful Heritage Harbor Home with a golf course view FOR RENT!!! Spacious floor plan over 3000 square feet features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, roomy formal dining area, and a large bonus room upstairs.

1 Unit Available
17451 HUGH LANE
17451 Hugh Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1846 sqft
3 full bedroom townhome with an office that could be used as an additional bedroom. Water is included and the HOA currently provides cable/wifi saving you extra monthly expenses.

1 Unit Available
3018 Prairie Iris Dr
3018 Prairie Iris Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1640 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage with modern kitchen fenced in back yard. Lawn care included

1 Unit Available
1928 Fox Grape Loop
1928 Fox Grape Loop, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2532 sqft
Stunning upscale home in desirable Long Lake Ranch subdivision. This home boasts a very open and airy floorplan great for entertaining and family gatherings.

1 Unit Available
3147 Shady Lily Ln
3147 Shady Lily Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1827 sqft
IMPORTANT! TENANT MUST APPLY TO AND BE APPROVED BY THE HOA. HOA REQUIRES 15 DAYS TO PROCESS APPROVAL BEFOR TENANTS CAN MOVE IN. AVAILABLE DATE IS SUBJECT TO HOA APPROVAL!! Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage in Suncoast Meadows.

1 Unit Available
3326 Clover Blossom Cir
3326 Clover Blossom Circle, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1791 sqft
3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom/ 2 Story PLUS LOFT home on a huge corner lot in Suncoast Meadows. Open & spacious floor plan with a family room/dining room combo.

1 Unit Available
1470 Long Spur
1470 Long Spur, Pasco County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
669 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.

1 Unit Available
Villa Rosa
4518 Perdita Lane
4518 Perdita Lane, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1885 sqft
Located in the community of Villa Rosa, this is a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 2-car garage and utility room. Hardwood floors throughout the living and dining rooms with new appliances in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Odessa
$
25 Units Available
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,004
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1279 sqft
Great location close to Northdale Golf and Tennis Club. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher, and laundry. Community includes pool, bike storage, tennis court and volleyball court.
25 Units Available
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
991 sqft
Resort-style getaway located just minutes away from Veterans Expressway and I-275. Recently renovated units feature hardwood floor and stainless steel. Community has a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center.
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
$
45 Units Available
Lake Brant
Altis Promenade
18065 Promenade Park Lane, Lutz, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,304
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1401 sqft
Live exceptionally at Altís Promenade; your upscale apartment lifestyle with inspiring attractions at every turn.
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,470
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.

1 Unit Available
10134 Balcony Street
10134 Balcony Street, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
2300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th.

1 Unit Available
3750 JUDSON DRIVE
3750 Judson Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1841 sqft
Spacious & roomy Two story 3/2.5 Single Family Residence with loft and two car garage in private gated community of Oakstead with club house amenities available to residents. Excellent location, growing area close to schools and area shopping.

1 Unit Available
Northdale
16139 Gardendale Drive
16139 Gardendale Drive, Northdale, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
1953 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
9611 Midiron Ct.
9611 Midiron Court, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
956 sqft
2 Bed/ 2 Bath Furnished Condo on a Golf Course! – Water, Trash, Lawn & Basic Cable Included! - This beautiful condo is in a large gated community, which features a 24 hr guard! Don’t worry about furniture, this home comes FULLY furnished- just bring

1 Unit Available
12124 LAKE BOULEVARD
12124 Lake Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2674 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in an excellent school district! Just pay security deposit and first month's rent and it's yours to enjoy.

1 Unit Available
17864 ALTHEA BLUE PLACE
17864 Althea Blue Place, Cheval, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2608 sqft
This lovely 2608 sqft Venice townhome has enough space for everyone to enjoy! A spacious master suite with expansive walk-in closet, huge loft, study and two car garage this home has so much to offer! The open 1st-floor living area has a great view
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Odessa, FL

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

