198 Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL with pool

1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
120 Dolphin Rd
120 Dolphin Road, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$12,000
3654 sqft
This stunning beach house was renovated 2 years ago like new construction and elegantly decorated. It's only a short walk to one of the most desirable beaches in South Florida.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
125 Marlin Drive
125 Marlin Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
5 Bedrooms
$9,700
4800 sqft
Live on an Island, off the main Ocean Ridge Island. Private Beach Club on A1A. 5 BR, 6.5 BA, 3 car garage, pool, 100 ft dock, 1 block from the Boynton Inlet. Huge 2nd story deck. Annual or Seasonal Rental. SHORT TERM OR SEASONAL RENT IS 2X ANNUAL
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
27 Hersey Drive
27 Hersey Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
2346 sqft
Sept 1, 2020. Exceptional beach property, steps to the ocean and minutes to Atlantic Avenue and the heart of Delray Beach. Beautifully furnished and appointed - no expense spared.
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6529 N Ocean Boulevard
6529 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,200
702 sqft
Ready to relax in Paradise? Do not miss ou on leasing this gorgeous third floor 1/1 condo just steps from the beach/ocean in Ocean Ridge Florida. This fully renovated condo is full of light and has views of the ocean, courtyard and lagoon.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5929 N Ocean Boulevard
5929 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
7 Bedrooms
$22,000
6683 sqft
Located in much sought after Ocean Ridge where Oceanfront properties are seldom available. This charming home with 6700 sq. ft.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
5505 N Ocean Boulevard
5505 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
848 sqft
Come home to your Florida beach retreat. This unit shows like a model. Totally redone from the studs. New hurricane impact windows, new HVAC and hot water tank. Wide plank grey flooring with gorgeous white shaker kitchen cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
29 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,443
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1457 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,104
1719 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
9 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1335 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
64 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,530
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1622 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Boynton Town
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,499
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,726
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1306 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1705 Coastal Bay Blvd
1705 Coastal Bay Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
2161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVE LIKE A STAR DURING COVID! Fully furnished, gorgeous garden town-home in the gated community of Coastal Bay.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2513 SE 2nd Street
2513 Southeast 2nd Street, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Peninsula on the Intracoastal
2700 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1597 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit with an open floor plan and direct Intracoastal views. The Peninsula is composed of 40 resort style condos featuring magnificent views of the intracoastal and Manalapan Lake. Enjoy indoor-outdoor living.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
3135 Waterside Cir
3135 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2380 sqft
Intracoastal living at its finest! Beauty, style and serenity permeates every element of Waterside, a very private & exclusive gated Mediterranean style community located on the Intracoastal Waterway on the Delray Beach/ Boynton Beach line just 3 to
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3071 Waterside Circle
3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,775
3 sqft
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 11:53am
1 Unit Available
1499 South Federal Highway
1499 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,560
890 sqft
1499 South Federal Highway Apt #544, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Blvd
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1385 sqft
Spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bath waterfront condo located in Marina Village of Boynton Beach. Fabulous views of the Intracoastal Waterway. Close proximity to fine dining, shops, and a half a mile to the ocean. This unit has been fully renovated.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2002 S Federal Highway
2002 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
580 sqft
Come on over and live in your own piece of heaven in this beautifully remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom condo. This condo offers luxury finishes with upgraded shaker cabinets, quarts countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
718 Villa Circle
718 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1074 sqft
BEAUTIFUL THIRD FLOOR TWO BEDROOM WITH LAKE VIEW AND VAULTED CEILINGS. NEW VINYL PLANKS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
143 Waterside Drive
143 Waterside Drive, Hypoluxo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
**** AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 **** Renovated 2 floor 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in a beautiful gated community with great amenities.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
6 ViA Lago
6 Via Lago, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1750 sqft
Spectacular location a few feet from the Intracoastal. The unit has it's own PRIVATE BEACH FRONTAGE. There is space to store a kayak or other small boat. The adjacent amenities offer a pool, large park area, sandy beach and day dock.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2674 N Federal Highway
2674 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1537 sqft
Beautiful 2 story end corner unit, located in the Peninsula a intracoastal condo and townhome community. Gorgeous pool, hot tub and fitness center/clubhouse overlooking the intracoastal.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1108 Tuscany Way
1108 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1137 sqft
This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a resort style living in this 2/2 fully furnished Ground Floor unit with vinyl flooring in the living area's and carpet in the bedrooms.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
410 NE 17th Ave Apt #201
410 Northeast 17th Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1101 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo in Boynton Beach - Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo, It is only 5 minutes to Intracoastal, Marinas, parks and beaches. Use the exercise room then relax by the pool within steps of the unit. Large Screened in balcony.
