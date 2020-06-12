/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:25 AM
137 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5505 N Ocean Boulevard
5505 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
848 sqft
Fully redone unit that looks like a model at Colonial Ridge. Sit and have your morning coffee at cafe table in front of the unit and you will have a view of the sunrise over the Atlantic ocean.
1 of 22
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
6550 N Ocean Boulevard
6550 North Ocean Boulevard, Ocean Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1404 sqft
Direct lagoon water view, across the street from public beach and unit highly renovated and comfortably furnished.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1457 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
$
24 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1228 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
58 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,833
1266 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:44am
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
1083 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
1 of 33
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
2182 South Seacrest Blvd
2182 South Seacrest Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1643 sqft
Available 06/15/20 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Boynton Beach, Fl 33435 - Property Id: 291133 BOYNTON BEACH - - -Family Owned with pride. 2182 South Seacrest Blvd. Spacious 2 BR 2.5 BA end unit townhouse for rent.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2016 S Federal Highway S
2016 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
963 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 Bath condoBeautiful club house Pool facing the intercoastal. Few minutes away from restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2006 S Federal Highway
2006 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
963 sqft
Bright, spacious, fully-furnished corner condominium overlooking palm trees and beautifully-landscaped gardens. Seagate of Gulfstreams is one of the Intracoastal Waterway's best kept secrets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
659 Casa Loma Blvd
659 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1377 sqft
(ANNUAL RENTAL)- IMMACULATE WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE located in the sought-after Marina Village.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
105 South Boulevard
105 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
805 Villa Circle
805 Villa Cir, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1074 sqft
Immaculate! Fully Furnished Condo.Gated entrance. Pool & Hot Tub, Basketball; Billiards; Clubhouse; Exercise Room; Manager on Site; Play Area; Pool; Spa-Hot Tub.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2008 Federal Highway
2008 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
963 sqft
Here's your best opportunity to live directly on the Intracoastal with completely unobstructed 3rd floor views from all living areas, including the kitchen.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
760 East Ocean Avenue
760 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
908 sqft
760 East Ocean Avenue Apt #106, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Crossings Circle
8 Crossings Circle, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
953 sqft
Beautiful private condo first floor Very clean, new paint Tile floors throughout the unit open patio includes community pool, tennis court,No smoking, no pets,
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3207 Tuscany Way
3207 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1131 sqft
Tuscany On The Intracoastal is a Waterfront Community with Resort-Style Amenities (Pool, Jacuzzi Hot-Tub, Fitness Center, Club Room, Tennis Courts) and a Beautiful Clubhouse (Newly Renovated), On-Site Manager, Business Center, Basketball Court,
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1408 Tuscany Way
1408 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1225 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BE 2 BATH UNIT IN ONE OF THE BEST INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITIES. FULL SIZE WASH/DRY IN UNIT. SCREENED PATIO OVERLOOKING LUSH, LANDSCAPED LAGOON PRESERVE. STEPS TO RESORT STYLE CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND TENNIS COURTS ALL OVERLOOKING THE INTRACOASTAL.
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
700 E Boynton Beach Boulevard
700 East Boynton Beach Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1130 sqft
RESORT LIVING AT IT'S BEST, WITH SPECTACULAR OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL WATER VIEWS FROM EVERY ROOM. AMAZING LOWER PENTHOUSE CONDO IN MARINA VILLAGE.BEST LOCATION IN BOYNTON BEACH.
1 of 71
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4208 Tuscany Way
4208 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1131 sqft
Stunning contemporary style on the waterfront at desirable Tuscany on the Intracoastal. You'll love the beautifully updated kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances and granite counters, plus pantry and breakfast bar.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
350 N Federal Highway
350 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1350 sqft
Gorgeous SE Corner Penthouse Unit with Ocean & Intracoastal View ! Luxury condo with 5-star, resort amenities including 24-hour doorman, 2 full size pools, spa with steam room and sauna. Beautifully Furnished.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
2424 N Federal Highway
2424 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1250 sqft
Enjoy the breezes from this intracoastal SEASONAL RENTAL! Almost directly across from the inlet this first floor two bedroom split floor plan condo has an upgraded open kitchen, tile and wood floors throughout, upgraded bathrooms, and a large
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
922 Turner Road
922 Turner Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1299 sqft
NOW VACANT Available for annual or short-term & seasonal rentals w/ Instant Approvals (NO HOA). Furnished, single-family, 2-bedroom & 2-bath home with PRIVATE heated pool & spa, washer & dryer, garage & large fenced yard.
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
15 Colonial Club Drive
15 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautiful Remodeled 2 Bedroom,2 Bath Condo Furnished,Tile In Living Area, Beautiful New Wood Floors In Bedrooms Located In Colonial Club Intracoastal Community New Seawall With Sidewalk Along The Intracoastal.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
450 N Federal Highway
450 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1185 sqft
Amazing views from this north/east facing, fully furnished 2/2 on the 8th floor of the prestigious Casa Costa building on the Intracoastal. Come enjoy the beautiful views from your balcony, overlooking the Intracoastal, ocean and city.
Similar Pages
Ocean Ridge 1 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 BedroomsOcean Ridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOcean Ridge 3 BedroomsOcean Ridge Apartments with Balcony
Ocean Ridge Apartments with GarageOcean Ridge Apartments with ParkingOcean Ridge Apartments with PoolOcean Ridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLPort Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLBal Harbour, FL