105 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Ridge, FL

1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
7 Tropical Drive
7 Tropical Drive, Ocean Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
580 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION,LOCATION, OFF SEASON RENTAL, STEPS TO BEACH, 8TH BUILDING FROM BEACH PATH, SMALL DOG MAY BE CONSIDERED BUT NO CATS! WATER, BASIC WI-FI,, FPL CREDIT. SHORT DRIVE TO DOWNTOWN DELRAY, OLD FLORIDA NEIGHBORHOOD
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
36 Units Available
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,487
888 sqft
Enjoy tropical living close to Seacrest Scrub Natural Area and the beach. Minutes away from I-95. Luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community boasts gym, pool, and playground.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
23 Units Available
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
871 sqft
Manatee Bay is directly on Florida's Intracoastal Waterway in Boynton Beach, known to be a popular safe haven for manatees.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
Boynton Town
65 Units Available
500 Ocean
101 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,609
792 sqft
Live, Dine, Shop, Play and Explore in a neighborhood full of adventure where you are never short of options thats life at 500 OCEAN Apartments.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
56 Units Available
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,619
901 sqft
Resort-style living in spacious apartments with hardwood floors, granite counters and ceiling fans. Complex has a business center, putting green and yoga studio. Near shopping and public transit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Boynton Town
1 Unit Available
306 E Ocean Ave Apt 110
306 East Ocean Avenue, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
578 sqft
Call Daniel Weissing for an immediate showing! 561 -- 777 - 6557 - This condo is less than a half mile to the beach & one block east of the brand new ''Town Square'' development by the City of Boynton Beach costing $250 million per the Palm Beach
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
100 NE 6th Street
100 Northeast 6th Street, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
691 sqft
RESORT LIFE STYLE,WATERFRONT COMMUNITY WITH RESORT STYLE POOL / SPA,GYM, COMMUNITY ROOM, BUSINESS CENTER.VIEWS WITHOUT OBSTRUCTIONS ON INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY AND OCEAN. WALKING DISTANCE FROM BANANA BOAT AND 2 GEORGES LESS THAN 1 MILE TO THE BEACHES.
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
740 Horizons W
740 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
646 sqft
LOVELY 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH CONDO LOCATED IN INTRACOASTAL COMMUNITY. OPEN CONCEPT UPDATED KITCHEN, TILE FLOORS IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING ROOM. CARPETED BEDROOM. CARPET RECENTLY CLEANED. SCREENED BALCONY TO ENJOY THE INTRACOASTAL/OCEAN BREEZES.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
400 N Federal Hwy
400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
745 sqft
1br/1ba, Boynton Beach, great location just 5 min from the beach. Amenities including pool, fitness center, etc. Landlord requires first, last & security deposit. No Pets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
450 N Federal Hwy
450 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
Great residence at Casa Costa Condominium, featuring: large 1 bedroom + 1 bath with brand new wood flooring. Kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances with European cabinetry.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
417 SE 20th Court
417 Southeast 20th Court, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
680 sqft
Adorable Cottage in Historic area in East Boynton Beach. Large private fenced yard. Covered porch with mosaic tile. Cute little alcove may serve as guest sleeping quarters. Updated kitchen , tile, new AC, New windows, Tile floors throughout.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
625 Casa Loma Boulevard
625 Casa Loma Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
762 sqft
Have you always wanted to have that coveted OCEANVIEW? Well, now you CAN! 1/1 ''Furnished'' condo in the doorman building, Marina Village. Balcony offers great ocean and sunset views. Washer/Dryer in unit. Impact Glass. Granite Counters in Kitchen.
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
800 Horizon W
800 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
587 sqft
Stunning condominium, in pristine condition and totally upgraded. The community is located right on the Intracoastal, & just a few minutes away from the beach. It is like living in vacation all year around!! Hurry it will not last long.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Villa Circle
1311 Villa Ln, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
750 sqft
Newly updated 1 bed / 1 bath residence located within the highly sought after gated community of Mirabella Villas in East Boynton Beach.
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2114 Tuscany Way
2114 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
Fantastic location, right on the intercostal. First floor, clean and nicely furnished unit. Big walk-in closet! Assigned parking space in the covered garage. Well maintained, gated community with guard on duty. Management on site 5 days a week.
1 of 2
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2303 S Federal Hwy S
2303 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
614 sqft
GREAT LOCAL RENTAL, WALKING DISTANCE TO PUBLIX, SHOPPING, DINING, CLOSE TO BEACHES, AND BETHESDA NEW A/C LAST MONTH, CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND WIFI
1 of 38
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
22 Colonial Club Drive
22 Colonial Club Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
950 sqft
This is the perfect place to enjoy the Florida lifestyle! Spacious 1 Bedroom,1.5 Bath Condo on ground floor in Colonial Club. Community Features Saltwater Pool & Clubhouse overlook the intracoastal.
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
200 Horizon W
200 Horizon Street West, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
587 sqft
FANTASTIC 1/1.5 CONDO REMODEL.
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
638 Snug Harbor Drive
638 Snug Harbor Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
637 sqft
BRIGHT FIRST FLOOR UNIT - GREAT LOCATION - FRIENDLY COMMUNITY W/ CLUBHOUSE BEAUTIFUL POOL ON INTRACOASTAL. SNUG HARBOR IS NORTH OF WOOLBRIGHT BRIDGE - JUST A SHORT 15 MINUTE WALK TO THE BEACH. DON'T MISS SEEING THIS.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
330 NE 26th Avenue
330 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
First floor one bedroom one and a half bath condo with garden view.
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2110 Tuscany Way
2110 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available from June 1st - December 30th, 2020. Luxury Intracoastal Living in Boynton Beach. Beautifully remodeled, furnished corner ground floor garden apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Ridge
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
5 Units Available
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,765
766 sqft
Luxurious Delray Beach apartment community located across from the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. Bathtubs, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Salt water swimming pool, clubhouse and business center. Situated on Federal Highway.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
31 Units Available
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr, Delray Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,497
773 sqft
Luxury workforce apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and stylish ceramic tile throughout. Complex features 24-hour gym, pool and relaxing outdoor areas. Just off Congress Avenue and close to I-95 and State Road 806.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
23 Units Available
IMT Boynton Beach
220 Savannah Lakes Drive, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
764 sqft
***We're open and practicing Contact-Free leasing. Call us today!*** IMT Boynton Beach is comprised of one-, two-bedroom apartment homes located in Boynton Beach, FL.
