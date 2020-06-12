/
2 bedroom apartments
115 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ocean Breeze Park, FL
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
Results within 1 mile of Ocean Breeze Park
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.
2176 NE Rustic Place
2176 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1073 sqft
Super Condition for this 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Duplex in Jensen Beach! Freshly Painted, Tile & Vinyl Throughout + The Large Enclosed Florida Room makes a Great Family/Office/Flex/Bonus Room!! Large Utility Room offers a Full Size Washer & Dryer.
300-2 LAKE AVENUE
300-2 Lake Avenue, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1114 sqft
Find the perfect balance of sophistication and relaxation at Our community offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom residences with modern features and luxurious amenities.
2235 NE Rustic Place
2235 Northeast Rustic Place, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1073 sqft
Charming duplex available for annual lease in Fishermans Haven. Tiled throughout with large bonus room off of the family room. Close to beaches, shopping, markets, and downtown Jensen Beach.
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
2190 NE Rustic Way
2190 Northeast Rustic Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
843 sqft
GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM.
Results within 5 miles of Ocean Breeze Park
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
Located just minutes from S Kanner Highway. Units include hardwood floors, in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Apartments are pet friendly and include pool table and volleyball court.
1550 NE Ocean Blvd.
1550 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1101 sqft
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is a renters MUST have! Come indulge in the Florida lifestyle as this furnished condo overlooks the St Lucie river from its spacious screened in balcony.
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.
9900 S Ocean Drive
9900 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1023 sqft
Oceana II North is a beautiful active community on the Ocean, pool, gym and community events with lobby. Fully renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath well appointed property with all the comforts of home.
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
9650 S Ocean Dr.
9650 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1209 sqft
Super island living in this beautiful, spacious, 14th floor condo and furnished with gorgeous Tommy Bahama furniture to surely give you that island feel.
1501 NE Ocean Blvd
1501 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
925 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS SEASON!! LOOKING FOR A LAST MINUTE RENTAL? Available. Adorable Oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath Condo available for a 3 month minimum lease for this coming season, JUST CHOOSE THE MONTHS YOU NEED.
290 SE Kitching Circle
290 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
The Estates at Stuart is a luxury gated condominium community with numerous amenities including a pool, exercise facility, billiard room, tot lot and children's playroom. This second floor unit has vaulted ceilings and crown molding.
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903
10044 South Ocean Drive, Hutchinson Island South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1197 sqft
10044 S Ocean Dr. #903 Available 07/01/20 - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5850992)
13 SW Hideaway Pl
13 Southwest Hideaway Place, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
HIDEAWAY UNIT 13 - Property Id: 120290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120290 Property Id 120290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829845)
North River Shores
2216 NW 22nd Ave 102
2216 Northwest 22nd Avenue, North River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
ESTUARY AT NORTH RIVER SHORES 2/2 CREEK FRONT - Property Id: 201529 Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom 2 bath creek front unit in the Estuary. Views of the creek, pool area and lawn. Tiled in all main areas and like new carpet in the bedrooms.
