Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:25 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Ocala, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
10 Units Available
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1400 sqft
Spacious homes with nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens. Tenants get access to a fitness center, swimming pool, and volleyball court. Pet friendly. Located off Route 200. Near numerous bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
51 Units Available
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,387
1046 sqft
Close to majestic Lake Weir and Silver Springs. Community features pool, sauna, tennis court, maintenance, laundry and gym. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 02:53pm
4 Units Available
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1120 sqft
This charming community offers outstanding proximity to area schools and shopping. Apartments feature large kitchens, patios and balconies, and a washer and dryer in each home. Pool, dog park, and fitness center on-site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
18 Units Available
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,034
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living near it all. On-site amenities include a pool, business center and 24-hour gym. Dog park is available for this pet-friendly area. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces included.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 08:54pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Apartments
1529 NE 39th Ave, Ocala, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$906
Cedarwood in Ocala, FL offers homes featuring vinyl covered walls and wall-to-wall carpeting. We are located in a residential area close to major area roads, shopping and Silver Springs.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1326 SE 34th Ter
1326 Southeast 34th Terrace, Ocala, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
1830 sqft
Five bedroom home located in SE Ocala, 2 story, hardwood flooring and tile, carport, located on a cul-de-sac, close to shops, restaurants, banks, and more! Call or text for a showing 352-299-0204 First, last, and security required. No credit check

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace
4240 Southwest 53rd Terrace, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN FORE RANCH.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 SW 5th Place
2200 Southwest 5th Place, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1176 sqft
2200 SW 5th Place, Ocala, FL 34471 - Single story 3B/1 1/2 B home with approximately 1176 sq ft. Built in 1971. Kitchen includes a range and refrigerator. Home features carpet in the bedrooms, and living room, and laminate flooring in wet areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4445 SE 5th Pl
4445 5th Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3475 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, and in a well established neighborhood! Over 3400sqft featuring beautiful brick, textured ceilings, 2 ovens, 2 air conditioning units, well maintained landscaping, large Florida room, split floor plan, 2 car garage, and much

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 30th Ave Apt 103
1020 Northeast 30th Avenue, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1489 sqft
Very well maintained 2BR/2BA/2 car garage in Darby Downs subdivision, features large tiled family room, dining room, berber carpeted bedrooms, security system, washer and dryer included (not warranted). No Smoking. No Pets. Lawn Service Included.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2651 SW 20TH CIRCLE
2651 Southwest 20th Circle, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1583 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished house in Lakeview Village in Cala Hills. Great location central to Ocala and shopping. 2 bedroom 2 bath plus office with closet. Really a cute place with granite counters in Kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1515 NE 47TH AVENUE
1515 Northeast 47th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1875 sqft
WELCOME HOME! Gorgeous 3/2/2 home in Autumn Ridge. Nearly 1,900 Sf of living area with a split and open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar, nice cabinets, a center island, pantry and plenty of counter space.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
2703 SW 20TH AVENUE
2703 Southwest 20th Avenue, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2492 sqft
PARADE WINNING AL MILTON EXECUTIVE HOME IN WHITE OAK VILLAGE. CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES, SHOPPING DINING ETC. POOL AND CLUBHOUSE USE PART OF RENTAL FEE (KEY EXTRA). HIGH AND DRY LOT WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1155 NE 17th ROAD - 101
1155 Northeast 17th Road, Ocala, FL
Studio
$1,100
2600 sqft
Almost new units!!! 2,600sf with double bay 16ft high doors. Unit is 52' wide. 2 truck doors warehouse. 2 pedestrian door enters 2 office which leads to warehouse. 2 Offices(ac) and 2 Bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5734 SW 50 COURT
5734 Southwest 50th Court, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1853 sqft
3/2 home located in Heathbrook Meadows in SW Ocala. Community pool and control access to neighborhood. Close to shopping, hospitals and I-75. Lease for 1 year and HOA fees included. NO PETS ALLOWED.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29 NE 1ST AVENUE
29 Northeast 1st Avenue, Ocala, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1005 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment located near Ocala's Downtown Square with dedicated parking. Spacious 1 BR 1 Bath apartment has been fully renovated. Washer and Dryer provided by landlord.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4236 SW 57 AVE
4236 Southwest 57th Avenue, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
4236 SW 57 AVE - THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH RENTAL IN RED HAWK SECTION OF FOUR RANCH.

1 of 30

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4238 SW 50TH CIRCLE
4238 Southwest 50th Circle, Ocala, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1584 sqft
Location...location...Fore Ranch/Wynchase (gated community) 3/2.

1 of 62

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1101 SE 42nd ROAD
1101 Southeast 42nd Road, Ocala, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the perfect home to entertain your family and friends! There is no other home like it! Double sided fireplace in formal living room and great room.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3144 NE 2ND PLACE
3144 Northeast 2nd Place, Ocala, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3654 sqft
Must see this beautifully furnished house in the beautiful horse capital Ocala. Features beautiful landscaping. It is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and fun for your enjoyment. It is located close to Silver Springs, and HITS.
Results within 1 mile of Ocala

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5399 NW 18th St
5399 Northwest 18th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1085 sqft
*Seasonal/Short-Term* Fully furnished 2BR, 2BA, 2 car garage in beautiful Ocala Palms, gated, 55+ Community; features an 18 hole Golf Course, Indoor and Outdoor Pool, Tennis Courts, Clubhouse, On-site Restaurant.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3893 NW 49TH COURT
3893 Northwest 49th Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1706 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RESORT LIFESTYLE HOME AVAILABLE APRIL 1- FULLY FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, WITH OFFICE/DEN AREA WITH EVERY COMFORT AND AMENITY YOU COULD IMAGINE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5228 NE 24TH STREET
5228 Northeast 24th Street, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1780 sqft
Well cared for home and located on private street. Wood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Huge master closet. Extra large inside laundry. There isn't a full size garage but enough for storage plus cute shed. Great home located close to shopping.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4730 NW 45TH COURT
4730 Northwest 45th Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1732 sqft
Beautiful home in the quiet and very desirable community of the fountains, very conveniently located.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ocala, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ocala apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

