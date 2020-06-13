182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

