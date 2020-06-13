Apartment List
182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL

182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in Oak Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
CaSienna Apartment Homes
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.

5648 Rio Grand #6
1 Unit Available
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2Bath Recently renovated apartment - This 2 bedroom 2 bath recently renovated is locate close to I4, Shopping and Restaurants. Call today for a showing. (RLNE5795276)

5640 Rio Grande #4
1 Unit Available
5640 Rio Grande #4
5640 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
- (RLNE5795310)
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
$
Millenia
50 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,116
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
The Caden East Mil
$
Americana
13 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
Millenia
10 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Millenia 700
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Lakeshore at East Mil
16 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
Isles at East Millenia
Americana
10 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
Palmetto At East Mil
Park Central
9 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
Castilian
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$967
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
Century Millenia
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Aqua at Millenia
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,078
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,418
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
M2 at Millenia
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
The Addison on Millenia
Millenia
23 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
The Landing at East Mil
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
The Beverly At East Mil
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Savannah At Park Central
$
Park Central
36 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
Park Central
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.

5040 Park Central Drive
Park Central
1 Unit Available
5040 Park Central Drive
5040 Park Central Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
874 sqft
Beautiful apartment home with wood floors, nice counters and cabinets. This unit includes washer and dryer, screened in patio, and stainless steel appliances. Each room has its own bathroom and walk-in closet.

3735 Conroy Road #2211
Millenia
1 Unit Available
3735 Conroy Road #2211
3735 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1174 sqft
Upgraded 2/2 Condo in Millenia at Mosaic - Beautiful upgraded 2/2 Condo located in the 24-hour manned gated Mosaic at Millenia. This unit is located on the ground floor with a beeautiful private garden and a large covered porch.

1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199
Americana
1 Unit Available
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199
1972 Lake Atrium Circle, Orange County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
864 sqft
1972 Lake Atriums Circle #199 Available 06/26/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plaza at Millenium! - AVAILABLE for a June 26th move in! Come check out this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor with split bedrooms, open floor plan, washer and dryer

4735 B South Texas Ave.
1 Unit Available
4735 B South Texas Ave.
4735 S Texas Ave, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
976 sqft
Condo in Millenium Palms, Orlando - Unfinished and Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath 1st floor condo near the Mall of Millennia, restaurants, schools and short drive to I-4, Downtown Orlando and much more.

2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
1 Unit Available
2504 Lemontree Ln. #3E
2504 Lemon Tree Lane, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$990
976 sqft
Condo in Lemontree, Orlando - This 2 bdrm, 2 bath unfurnished condo on 1st floor offers like new kitchen appliances (dishwasher not included), large living/dining area and large bedrooms.
City Guide for Oak Ridge, FL

Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.

Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.

Having trouble with Craigslist Oak Ridge? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Oak Ridge, FL

Finding an apartment in Oak Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

