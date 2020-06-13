182 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL
Oak Ridge, FL is exactly 5.5 miles from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. And yes, they have butterbeer.
Oak Ridge Florida is an Orlando suburb, so don't be surprised if you see Mickey Mouse or Goofy walking down the street. Thats right. Many people who live here are somehow connected to either Disney World or the Orlando tourism business. Nearly 20,000 people live in Oak Ridge, and the population is relatively diverse. Citizens in the area have modest incomes to put it mildly, so this isn't a place you're going to find grand mansions and lavish living. But heck, if you wanted that, you'd be looking in Beverly Hills, California. Right? Oak Ridge is just a quiet, sleepy Florida suburb with affordable living for families and people employed in the nearby big city.
Finding an apartment in Oak Ridge that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.