apartments with pool
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM
44 Apartments for rent in North Weeki Wachee, FL with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Heather
8065 Picketts Court
8065 Picketts Court, North Weeki Wachee, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
790 sqft
1st, last and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 2nd floor, 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath. Newer flooring throughout. All appliances stay including washer/dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Results within 1 mile of North Weeki Wachee
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
8499 Southern Charm Cir
8499 Southern Charm Circle, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1718 sqft
This beautiful home features all wood and ceramic tile flooring. The large kitchen boasts a lot of cabinets and countertop space that opens into the large living room area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Fully furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Superbly maintained 2 bedroom 2 baths luxury condominium in desirable River Run. Vaulted ceilings 250 sq ft screened lanai overlooks pool, spa and clubhouse. Resort amenities include gym, sauna, lighted tennis and access to private beach and river.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
9467 Northvale Street
9467 Northvale St, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,399
1612 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,612 square feet.
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
6593 River Run Boulevard
6593 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1725 sqft
What an AWESOME Condo! FOR SALE OR RENT. Tenant pays only Rent/Electric.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Weeki Wachee
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE
4497 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1750 sqft
4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE Available 08/01/20 4497 DEVONSHIRE AVE, SPRING HILL, FL 34609 - Looking for the perfect move in ready updated pet friendly home in the heart of Spring Hill? Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage with a pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4270 Bramblewood Loop
4270 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
1751 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5444 Firethorn Point
5444 Firethorn Point, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3100 sqft
Firethorn Point 5444 - Available July 10th: A must see Located on the Private Cul de Sac with in Silverthorn! 3/2/2 with cooled build out space for Golf cart! Home boast over 3100 ft of living space.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1664 sqft
****Just Reduced***Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
13273 Cori Loop
13273 Cori Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2273 sqft
AVAILABLE JANUARY 1st. 2021 $2900/3 months minimum. Security is equal to monthly rent. GATED 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage. Walking distance to the community POOL , GYM & TENNIS COURT. Utilities are included in rent and include Wi-fi Internet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11215 Archer Avenue
11215 Archer Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1472 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,472 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
