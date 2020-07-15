/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:46 PM
25 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Weeki Wachee, FL
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9314 French Quarters Circle
9314 French Quarters Circle, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath spacious home with Den. Plenty of sunlight. Screened porch off back of house. Located in Glen Lakes - a gated community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heather
9360 Nakoma Way
9360 Nakoma Way, North Weeki Wachee, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1163 sqft
1st and security due at lease signing. Applicant to be pre-screened/background check (paid by applicant). No smoking, no pets. 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2 bath. All appliances stay including washer/dryer. Laundry room inside unit.
Results within 1 mile of North Weeki Wachee
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6432 River Run Boulevard
6432 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Spacious Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Furnished and equipped. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6472 River Run Boulevard
6472 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1363 sqft
Large Luxury Condo in River Run Community on the Weeki Wachee River. Overlooks Heated Pool and Spa, Tennis Courts and Beautiful Clubhouse. Open Great room Design with Vaulted Ceilings and Tiled Floors.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Brookridge
14324 Montclair Drive
14324 Montclare Drive, Brookridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
864 sqft
WELL KEPT 2BR/2BA IN DESIREABLE BROOKRIDGE 55+ AGE RESTRICTED GATED COMMUNITY! This lovely light & bright home has newer flooring and a new a/c in 2017. Includes screened porch and utility room with washer & dryer.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6430 River Run Boulevard
6430 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1363 sqft
A MUST SEE!!! MINT Condition Spaciously designed 2/2 downstairs condo on the serene sought out River Run Community, soon to be a gated community. Enjoy relaxing on the 250 sqft screened lanai overlooking geo-thermal heated pool & spa.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6410 River Run Boulevard
6410 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1573 sqft
Turn Key - Exquisitely remodeled, furnished and equipped condominium in very sought after....River Run. Enjoy Kayak and Canoe Paradise this summer on the Weeki Wachee River. Seasonal Rent including all utilities, except electric
1 of 66
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
Results within 5 miles of North Weeki Wachee
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
6394 Lost Tree Ln
6394 Lost Tree Lane, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2406 sqft
Timber Pines furnished rental! This 2 bedroom 2 bath, 2 car garage home is available for rent! Featuring a living room, den, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom suite. Timber pines is a 55+ gated community.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5466 Legend Hills Ln
5466 Legend Hills Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1770 sqft
Silverthorn Gated Community, If you love to golf this is the property for you, don't let this 2 bedroom plus den (which could be used as a 3rd bedroom just no closet) 2 bath 2 car garage pass you by, This villa features a spacious living room which
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
7467 POND CIRCLE
7467 Pond Circle, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
You want it all...this home has it! Very spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, includes a den with plenty of natural sunlight. New flooring installed in the entire home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
9352 Bay Drive
9352 Bay Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
9352 Bay Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1025 sqft
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7254 Aberdeen Court
7254 Aberdeen Court, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
960 sqft
CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Lovely 2 Bed/2 Bath with 17 ft dock and direct access to the Gulf for scalloping. Dock next door is available for use as well. Sleeps 6 (2 Full/Pull-out). 4 kayaks and a canoe available for tenant use.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
1 of 61
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).
1 of 69
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5317 Woodridge Lane
5317 Woodridge Lane, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1194 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM JUST RENOVATED WITH NEW PAINT & NEW SLATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT BOASTS A SOUGHT AFTER SPLIT PLAN WITH MASTER SUITE ON ONE SIDE & SECOND BEDROOM & 2ND BATHROOM ON THE OPPOSITE SIDE OF HOME.
Results within 10 miles of North Weeki Wachee
Verified
1 of 99
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
15 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1000 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5103 Newcross St
5103 Newcross St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
Located in a 55+ community! Welcome yourself into this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom mobile home located in Clover Leaf Farms in Brooksville, FL.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
7462 Pinehurst Drive
7462 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
7462 Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
