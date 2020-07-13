Apartment List
/
FL
/
north sarasota
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

200 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Sarasota apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
27 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
19 Units Available
Huntington Place
3201 Huntington Pl Dr, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,060
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
965 sqft
At Huntington Place Apartments in Sarasota, FL, community is everything. We offer the lifestyle you're seeking in a setting that provides all the comforts you need.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
12 Units Available
The Lexington
3510 Cheshire Sq, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1427 sqft
The Lexington offers one, two, three and four-bedroom floor plans with large living space, gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer (in select units) and private screened patios.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
79 Units Available
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1589 sqft
At The Harrison, we imagine the possibilities & deliver you the experience you deserve. Situated in Sarasota, FL, our community allows you convenience to exquisite dining, shopping and entertainment spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
716 N Jefferson Ave
716 North Jefferson Avenue, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
814 sqft
Treat yourself to Florida living in this peaceful, furnished two bedroom, two bath villa, tucked away within the quiet neighborhood of Jefferson Pines II.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2740 Coconut Bay Ln Unit 2C
2740 Coconut Bay Ln, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
714 sqft
Live in luxury in this one bedroom, one bath condo located in the gated community of Sarasota Palms! This condo has a spacious kitchen fit for a chef with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of cabinet space, crown molding, ceiling

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
8303 Enclave Way
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1657 sqft
Magnificent 2nd Floor Rent-to-Own Coach Home with Lake View! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this magnificent second floor 3-Bedroom/2-Bathroom Coach Home. One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3005 Chianti Ct Unit 101
3005 Chianti Ct, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1058 sqft
This recently renovated, first floor unit in the gated community of Villagio in Sarasota will not last long! This updated condo is sure to impress! Updates include; new carpet and fresh paint throughout as well as new blinds, upgraded lighting and

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4877 Tri Par Drive
4877 Tri Par Drive, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$845
4877 Tri Par D. - Spacious Mobile Home on a 55+ Community of Tri Par which is an amazing active community with great amenities. 2 Beds 1 bathroom close to Downtown and University Pkway. Onsite laundry facilities for all residents.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1062 LEWIS AVENUE
1062 Lewis Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1492 sqft
Don’t miss out on this charming home! Inside, you’ll find tile flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and plenty of living space to spread out and make memories.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1211 TALLYWOOD DR
1211 Tallywood Drive, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1110 sqft
55+ Community. A beautiful villa at a great price! This super-clean 2/2 +carport, end-unit villa in Tallywood is light & bright with windows on 3 sides. Updated kitchen and guest bath.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3430 TALLYWOOD LANE
3430 Tallywood Lane, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1310 sqft
Wonderful 55 + Community. Attention to detail is shown in this fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath Villa. With over 1,300 sq. ft. and raised ceilings, this has an open, airy feel to it. Nicely decorated and everything is there to take care of you.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3766 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3766 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1661 sqft
This townhome is located in one of the University corridor's newest and most private condo communities.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Kensington Park
3760 DOVER DRIVE
3760 Dover Drive, Kensington Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1133 sqft
3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath home convenient to downtown, shopping and I-75. Vaulted ceilings, This home features laminate and tile flooring flooring, a screened porch, inside laundry room with washer dryer hookups and 1 car carport.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
968 N. Beneva
968 North Beneva Road, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
Rare find. Right on a Golf Course. 2 assigned parking spaces, Cable, Water and Pest Control included. Total renovation top to bottom.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1185 VILLAGIO CIRCLE
1185 Villagio Circle, Sarasota, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1310 sqft
Newer condominium with 3 beds, 2 baths AND a car port. Private staircase to second floor entrance. The L-shaped living/dining room is open to the kitchen and has sliding doors to the spacious balcony.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1036 sqft
Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3780 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3780 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1661 sqft
Available for an annual term! Just a hop from the SRQ Airport! Conveniently located, just minutes to shopping and great restaurants. This unit is nestled in the lovely community of San Michele.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.
City Guide for North Sarasota, FL

With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.

A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Sarasota, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Sarasota apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

North Sarasota Apartments with Balcony

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLCape Coral, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLVenice, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLCharlotte Harbor, FL
Osprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLEnglewood, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg