Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

136 Apartments for rent in North Sarasota, FL with garage

North Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1394 Grantham Dr.
1394 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1575 sqft
1394 Grantham Dr. Available 07/02/20 3/2 Townhouse Near University Parkway - ANNUAL, UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS/ 3 baths, in the gated community of Bradford Manor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1098 GRANTHAM DRIVE
1098 Grantham Dr, North Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1713 sqft
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME in North Sarasota FOR RENT. CORNER UNIT in a gated community with 1,713 sq ft 3 beds 2.5 baths and plenty of storage. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steal appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Contact for Availability
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Luxury living within miles of I-75 and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Open-air community lounge with fireplace, pool, outdoor grilling area and fire pit. Apartments have gourmet kitchens, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3399 Yonge Ave. #47
3399 Yonge Avenue, Desoto Lakes, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1656 sqft
3399 Yonge Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104
3698 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1954 sqft
3698 Parkridge Cir #26-104 Available 07/01/20 Large Lake View Town Home in Parkridge w/1 Car Garage - Note: WATER & BASIC CABLE INCLUDED Large (1954sf), LAKE VIEW two story townhome w/1 CAR GARAGE. Featuring 3 beds AND BONUS ROOM, 2.5 baths..

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
8342 ENCLAVE WAY
8342 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1675 sqft
Beautiful second-floor condo built in 2018 with serene view in a gated community Soleil available for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3850 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3850 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1661 sqft
Pet friendly! Very nice, shows like new: 3BR/2.5B unfurnished end-unit townhouse in beautiful San Michele. Mostly tile, carpeted upstairs. Inside utility room with washer & dryer. Attached 1-car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3756 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3756 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1210 sqft
Immaculately kept unit, centrally located to everything Sarasota has to offer! Parkridge is tucked away in a beautiful gated community, with a lovely swimming pool for the amazing summer days! This unit is comfortably furnished, with a lovely pond

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4482 WINSTON LANE N
4482 Winston Lane North, Desoto Lakes, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1073 sqft
Really nice 2 Bedroom villa with a 1 car garage, fantastic lake view, screened lanai and outside wood deck. High ceilings, Courtyard entrance. Close to I-75, UTC mall, variety of restaurants and entertainment.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3776 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3776 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1595 sqft
THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED. DUE TO COVID SHOWINGS CANNOT TAKE PLACE UNTIL CURRENT TENANT MOVES OUT. FIRST WEEK IN JULY SHOWINGS CAN BEGIN.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3554 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3554 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1036 sqft
Available June 1st! Great opportunity to rent an amazingly located condo in Sarasota. Minutes to the airport, and tons of great shopping along University Pkwy. The unit is well maintained, tucked away in a gated community for your convenience.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3539 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3539 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1417 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2nd Floor Condo with a 1 Car Garage for Lease.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2304 N ORANGE AVENUE
2304 North Orange Avenue, Sarasota, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1236 sqft
Located on N. Orange Avenue just minutes from downtown Sarasota, Sarasota Military Academy and Booker High.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3780 82ND AVENUE CIRCLE E
3780 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1661 sqft
Available for an annual term! Just a hop from the SRQ Airport! Conveniently located, just minutes to shopping and great restaurants. This unit is nestled in the lovely community of San Michele.

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
3821 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3821 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1417 sqft
Turnkey furnished, tropical, and spacious three-bedroom, two bathroom, town house with a one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3740 82 AVENUE E
3740 82nd Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1661 sqft
Enjoy resort style living close to downtown Sarasota, SRQ airport, UTC mall and the area’s beaches. This newer, end-unit, light and bright town home looks out onto a peaceful central lake. To the side you will find a majestic oak tree preserve area.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2952 ORIOLE DRIVE
2952 Oriole Drive, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2036 sqft
Don’t miss this beautiful home in a newer gated subdivision close to everything! Popular Lantana floor plan offers: 3 bedrooms, den, 2.5 bathrooms split plan home with privacy for all.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3661 PARKRIDGE CIRCLE
3661 Parkridge Cir, Sarasota County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1954 sqft
Gated Community, Pond View, spacious Three Bedroom, Two and one half bath town house with one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
8303 ENCLAVE WAY
8303 Enclave Way, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1402 sqft
2-year-old ground floor end unit 2-bedroom 2-bath with den condo located in Soleil of Sarasota with great water view!!! Close to all the action! Gated/Community Pool/Fitness room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
Volaris Live Oak
2509 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,369
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,989
1308 sqft
Life at First Sight, Live at Volaris Live Oak! An original living experience has arrived with all the essential features and details. This is VOLARIS Live Oak... a dynamic community styled with you in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Adley Lakewood Ranch Waterside
2401 Lakewood Ranch Blvd N, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,342
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,694
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,156
1471 sqft
***At this time, tours are by appointment only. Please contact us to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
City Guide for North Sarasota, FL

With a range of stunning leisure activities and superb shopping on offer, and a year-round great climate, North Sarasota in the Sunshine State is all about high quality of life.

A Census-Designated Place in Florida's Sarasota County, with a population of just under seven thousand, which has grown more than 3% since the turn of the century, North Sarasota is part of the Bradenton-Sarasota-Venice metropolitan statistical area. Of its nearly four square miles, 3.7 are made up of land and 3.22% is water. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in North Sarasota, FL

North Sarasota apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

