Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM
77 Furnished Apartments for rent in North River Shores, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
1225 NW 21st Street
1225 Northwest 21st Street, North River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully furnished and renovated 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath move-in ready condo on the second floor, end unit, providing more windows for a light and airy feel.
Results within 1 mile of North River Shores
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North River Shores
1 Unit Available
815 NW Flagler Avenue
815 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1215 sqft
This well appointed condo comes completely furnished and set up with most everything you'll need to move right in. Living room opens to wrap balcony to Master suite with luxury bath, walk in closet and king size bed.
Results within 5 miles of North River Shores
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2135 NE Dixie Hwy
2135 Northeast Dixie Highway, Jensen Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
200 sqft
JENSEN BEACH MOTEL - Property Id: 253270 Newly remodeled Vacation rental ! Clean Quite accommodations Mini kitchen, stove fridge, microwave, sink. Minutes from the beach, shopping, restaurants, entertainment. Cable TV with HBO, Cinemax, Showtime.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3837 SW Sailfish Dr
3837 Southwest Sailfish Drive, Palm City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2485 sqft
Remodeled 3/2/2 Pool Home - Property Id: 112208 Furnished Remodeled 3/2 Pool Home. Granite counters, new kitchen and baths. Large fenced in yard. Sparkling outdoor pool.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
931 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
294 SE Kitching Circle
294 Southeast Kitching Circle, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1191 sqft
Estates of Stuart 2 bedroom 2 bath Fully furnished upstairs unit with 1 car garage. Enjoy morning coffee from your screened balcony. This unit is 2nd floor level living space. Nice wood laminate flooring in living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2950 SE Ocean Blvd
2950 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1044 sqft
Ready to rent. 2nd floor beautiful corner condo. 2 bedrooms/2 baths nicely furnished. Close to restaurants, shopping and the beaches of Hutchinson Island. Heated community pool. Basic cable, water and pest control included.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 SE Ocean Blvd
2600 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
$795
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Active 55+ Adult community! No Pets Allowed! Available for 1 year rental fully furnished starting June 9, 2020. 1Bed 1.5Bath 2nd floor furnished condo in Vista Pines.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2929 SE Ocean Blvd
2929 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
992 sqft
Fully furnished 2/2 second floor condo available for season. Ninety day minimum. Fabulous location within walking distance to restaurants, shops, etc. and less than a mile to ocean.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2440 SE Ocean Blvd
2440 Southeast Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
969 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom nicely furnished second floor condominium overlooking the community heated pool in this quiet community.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
255 SW Walking Path
255 Southwest Walking Path, Martin County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2164 sqft
This beautiful Seasonal Rental is a 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse, located in a phenomenal sought after location and with recent growth in Stuart, this is a modest rental for this great, safe community, with great amenities.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2600 S Kanner Highway
2600 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
820 sqft
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL: COMPLETELY RENOVATED, ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS!! Available now-Dec 2020. 1st floor unit: 2 bed/1.5 baths with too many upgrades to note. New tile flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1600 NE Dixie Highway
1600 Northeast Dixie Highway, Rio, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Charming ground level condo w/ water views being offered for rent fully furnished/turnkey! Located in River Club Condo, this 2BR/2BA condo features an open floor plan and beautiful updates.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
165 NE Buoy Way
165 NE Buoy Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bath offered fully furnished as an annual rental. Fantastic amenities and walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach and a 5 minute drive to area beaches. Enjoy a piece of Key West in Jensen Beach..
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4680 SW Parkgate Boulevard
4680 Southwest Parkgate Boulevard, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Gorgeous furnished large condo overlooking golf and pond! Available for yearly rental or 90 day minimum! Enjoy this 1st floor condo in a true Country Club Community.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2105 SW Mapp Road
2105 Southwest Mapp Road, Palm City, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1313 sqft
Available May 1 2020 - monthly ($2,900.00) or annually ($2,600.00).
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
458 SE DOAT ST
458 Southeast Doat Street, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
3Br/2Ba house with a Pool is available for rent on AUGUST 1st, 2020 for up to 6 months. Super quite and safe neighborhood, close to the city center, close to bars, restaurants, supermarkets, coffee shops, shopping. Fully furnished and fully equipped.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1252 SE Madison Avenue
1252 Southeast Madison Avenue, Stuart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1676 sqft
Upgraded Pool home 10 minutes to the “open” beaches and minutes to downtown Stuart. Quiet and family friendly neighborhood close to restaurants and shopping. 3BR/2BA nicely furnished home with screened in pool and deck.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
10851 S Ocean Drive
10851 S Ocean Dr, Hutchinson Island South, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
770 sqft
Super island living with all amenities located just across the street on the ocean side, including beach access, heated community pool, and cabana overlooking the ocean.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3544 NE Sandra Drive
3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3504 SE Sandpiper Circle
3504 Southeast Sandpiper Court, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1722 sqft
Fully furnished/turnkey 3/3 villa available immediately for rent. Prefer to do an annual rent at $1950 a month plus utilities but would consider a 6 month at an agreed to higher monthly rate. VIlla is completely updated.
