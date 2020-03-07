703 Matland Street

Amenities

Come see this delightful home in Nokomis Great opportunity to lease a 2 bedroom home, minutes from the beach, such a great location. Straight away you will notice how big the lot is for this home, huge backyard. The home has tiled flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances. Even though the home is set in a quiet setting, you are minutes away from entertainment, retail shopping and dining. Don't miss out, Call today



