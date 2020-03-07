All apartments in Nokomis
Last updated March 7 2020 at 11:48 AM

703 Matland Street

703 Matland Street · (941) 462-2894
Location

703 Matland Street, Nokomis, FL 34275

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this delightful home in Nokomis Great opportunity to lease a 2 bedroom home, minutes from the beach, such a great location. Straight away you will notice how big the lot is for this home, huge backyard. The home has tiled flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances. Even though the home is set in a quiet setting, you are minutes away from entertainment, retail shopping and dining. Don't miss out, Call today

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/703-matland-street ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Matland Street have any available units?
703 Matland Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 703 Matland Street currently offering any rent specials?
703 Matland Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Matland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 703 Matland Street is pet friendly.
Does 703 Matland Street offer parking?
No, 703 Matland Street does not offer parking.
Does 703 Matland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Matland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Matland Street have a pool?
No, 703 Matland Street does not have a pool.
Does 703 Matland Street have accessible units?
No, 703 Matland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Matland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Matland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Matland Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Matland Street does not have units with air conditioning.
