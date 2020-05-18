All apartments in Nocatee
Find more places like 836 TREE SIDE LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nocatee, FL
/
836 TREE SIDE LN
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

836 TREE SIDE LN

836 Tree Side Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nocatee
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

836 Tree Side Lane, Nocatee, FL 32081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
sauna
Rent this new construction home recently completed in late August. This energy efficient home has smart thermostat, low-e windows, energy efficient appliances to keep your utility bill low. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in shower, master bedroom and guest bedroom on first floor. Home has loft and 3rd bedroom upstairs with plenty of storage. Take advantage of everything this community has to offer. Lots of activities and social events to keep you well entertained. This is a 55+ Active Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have any available units?
836 TREE SIDE LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nocatee, FL.
What amenities does 836 TREE SIDE LN have?
Some of 836 TREE SIDE LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 836 TREE SIDE LN currently offering any rent specials?
836 TREE SIDE LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 836 TREE SIDE LN pet-friendly?
No, 836 TREE SIDE LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nocatee.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN offer parking?
Yes, 836 TREE SIDE LN offers parking.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 836 TREE SIDE LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have a pool?
Yes, 836 TREE SIDE LN has a pool.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have accessible units?
No, 836 TREE SIDE LN does not have accessible units.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 836 TREE SIDE LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 836 TREE SIDE LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 836 TREE SIDE LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olea at Nocatee
50 Pine Shadow Pkwy
Nocatee, FL 32081
The Reserve at Nocatee
215 Hunters Lake Way
Nocatee, FL 32081

Similar Pages

Nocatee 1 BedroomsNocatee 2 Bedrooms
Nocatee 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNocatee 3 Bedrooms
Nocatee Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrmond Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FLNeptune Beach, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLFlagler Beach, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville