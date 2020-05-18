836 TREE SIDE LN

Amenities

Rent this new construction home recently completed in late August. This energy efficient home has smart thermostat, low-e windows, energy efficient appliances to keep your utility bill low. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in shower, master bedroom and guest bedroom on first floor. Home has loft and 3rd bedroom upstairs with plenty of storage. Take advantage of everything this community has to offer. Lots of activities and social events to keep you well entertained. This is a 55+ Active Community.