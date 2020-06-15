All apartments in Nocatee
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:02 AM

168 WOODLAND GREENS DR

168 Woodland Greens Drive · (904) 333-3107
Location

168 Woodland Greens Drive, Nocatee, FL 32081

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June. Owners offer an additional $100 month off the rent with a 2 year lease! The home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration. 1 bedroom and full bath is on the first floor. There is a big back yard and the neighborhood Greenleaf Park with playground. Enjoy all Nocatee amenities including the lazy river, Splash Pool, Fitness center, nature trails. The Valley Ridge Academy (K-8) is also very close by. 1 small pet allowed only with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have any available units?
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have?
Some of 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR currently offering any rent specials?
168 WOODLAND GREENS DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR is pet friendly.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR offer parking?
Yes, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR does offer parking.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have a pool?
Yes, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR has a pool.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have accessible units?
No, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR does not have accessible units.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 168 WOODLAND GREENS DR does not have units with air conditioning.
