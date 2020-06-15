168 WOODLAND GREENS DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage

Come lease this lovely Nocatee 4 bedroom 3 full bath home. Available approximately in Early June. Owners offer an additional $100 month off the rent with a 2 year lease! The home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryer, water softener and reverse osmosis water filtration. 1 bedroom and full bath is on the first floor. There is a big back yard and the neighborhood Greenleaf Park with playground. Enjoy all Nocatee amenities including the lazy river, Splash Pool, Fitness center, nature trails. The Valley Ridge Academy (K-8) is also very close by. 1 small pet allowed only with owner approval.