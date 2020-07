Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel range oven refrigerator

Available NOW!! 3BD/2BA this home has fresh paint, all new stainless steel appliances, new tubs, new toilets , and is centrally located in the heart of Niceville. Washer and Dryer on site. Lawncare is included with this rental. No smoking and No pets.