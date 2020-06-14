Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with garage

Niceville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
142 Adams Street
142 Adams Street, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1309 sqft
Available for immediate move in!Great home in central Niceville with huge private back yard. This home was built by Courington Construction and has a wonderful layout. The eat in kitchen has vaulted ceilings and plenty of room for the cook.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 Springwood Way
525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1374 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
103 Matt Blvd.
103 Matt Blvd, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1156 sqft
Beautiful home located in the heart in Niceville for lease, available Now! - This 3 bedroom, two bath, 1,237 s.f. home features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, carpet, tile, complete with a fenced back yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1105 Sean Lane
1105 Sean Lane, Niceville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1794 sqft
1105 Sean Lane Available 07/10/20 Central Niceville home - Family friendly home is on a cul de sac in the heart of Niceville. Large living room with cathedral ceilings, wood burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Niceville

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Eglin Air Force Base
1 Unit Available
309 S Bayshore Drive
309 South Bayshore Drive, Valparaiso, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,275
2733 sqft
Great 2-story water access property with lots of privacy. Four Bedrooms with Large Office/Study/Game-room, Two Living Areas and a completely Remodeled kitchen, newer paint scheme and flooring downstairs, .

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4204 Whitetail Circle
4204 Whitetail Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1901 sqft
Great family home with wood floors through most of house. Good sized fenced backyard with screened in porch. 2 car garage. stainless appliances. 12 ft ceilings. Formal dining room has been converted into a study with an attached closet.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
4232 Shadow Lane
4232 Shadow Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2536 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 8th!!!Come see this beautiful home in Niceville boasting a split floor plan with 4 bedroom, 3 full baths, office/bonus room, formal dining room and enclosed patio.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Large screened porch, vaulted ceilings and two decks. Walk to marina and to Li Schooners for dining and boat storage. This townhouse is turkey furnished and all furnishings must stay.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1998 Hattie Mae Ln
1998 Hattie Mae Ln, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
The entrance is a large covered front porch that opens to an elegant foyer featuring laminate wood flooring that flows into the large eat-in kitchen and Great Room. Covered Patio is located at the end of the Great Room and leads to a fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
1611 Ibiza Cove
1611 Ibiza Cove, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1922 sqft
Lovely all brick 3-bed/2-ba/2-car garage home in the wonderful gated community of Magnolia Plantation, Mediterranean Village. Large master bedroom with jacuzzi tub and separate shower in the master bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
610 St Martin Cove
610 Saint Martin Cv, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1672 sqft
Florida heat have you sweating? Come splash away your cares in this beautifully remodeled Bluewater Bay pool home! This home features gorgeous wood floors, smooth ceilings, and upgraded light fixtures throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
260 W Dominica Circle
260 Dominica Cir W, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1803 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY1!!!Wonderful home on a large corner lot in Bluewater Bay. This 3 bed, 2 bath home features Travertine TILE and WOOD floors throughout the main areas.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
4535 E Parkwood Lane
4535 Parkwood Ln E, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1908 sqft
Lovely home in a family oriented neighborhood at Parkwood Lane. Walk to shopping and schools, ideal location. Desirable split floor plan with a roomy eat-in kitchen, large family room and formal dining room.

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1511 Glenlake Circle
1511 Glenlake Circle, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2618 sqft
1511 Glenlake - This all Brick home situated overlooking the Lake is a Must See! Upon entering the Foyer leading to the Family Room which is light and bright with sliders opening to the Covered Patio overlooking lake.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1414 PEARL S BUCK CT
1414 Pearl S Buck Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
This gated community home seems perfect in so many ways. The open floor plan has high ceilings in the living room as well as welcoming views to the porch and back yard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1000 Napa Way
1000 Napa Way, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1992 sqft
Welcome home! This open floor plan home is located on a cul-de-sac in Bluewater Bay. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus an office! It is currently available and dogs will be considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 18

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Parkwood
1 Unit Available
1654 Northridge Road
1654 Northridge Road, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2299 sqft
1654 Northridge Road Available 06/08/20 Parkwood Estates of Bluewater Bay! - Located in the gated community of Parkwood Estates. This 2 story home features a charming front porch & screened-in back porch.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:00am
$
9 Units Available
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,287
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
18 Units Available
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,212
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,540
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:43am
29 Units Available
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Destin
159 Units Available
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
2397 Placid Drive
2397 Placid Drive, Ocean City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2132 sqft
Shopping for a long term rental in Fort Walton Beach? Check out this incredible 3BR/3BA townhome on Garnier Bayou. Unfurnished and rental ready, this great space offers mesmerizing bay views and even comes with a dock and boat slip.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Downtown Destin
1 Unit Available
150 Bent Arrow Drive
150 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous end unit right next to the pool, a fenced yard, and covered porch....
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Niceville, FL

Niceville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

