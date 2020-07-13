/
apartments with pool
32 Apartments for rent in Niceville, FL with pool
1501 N Partin Dr. #202
1501 North Partin Drive, Niceville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1501 N Partin Dr. #202 Available 08/21/20 Popular Oaks of Niceville - Beautifully planned 2 bedroom/2 bath condominium with a sparkling community pool. All kitchen appliances are included including a stacked full size washer and dryer.
201 East College Boulevard - 61
201 East College Boulevard, Niceville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1542 sqft
The only 3 bedroom unit at College Park, this home is above the HOA office, next to the pool, in the heart of Niceville (next to the college), with an easy commute to schools, shopping, bases, and the beach! There are tiled floors and neutral paint
Results within 1 mile of Niceville
17 Marina Cove Dr
17 Marina Cove Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1617 sqft
Beautiful townhouse, fully furnished on the bay with a views from multiple rooms. Living Room has vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and leads to a Large screened porch. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops, lots of cabinets and eat in kitchen.
2401 Bayshore - Harbour House
2401 Bayshore Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
SOUTH TAMPA CONDO FOR RENT ON BAYSHORE BLVD - TOP FLOOR WATER VIEWS ON BAYSHORE BLVD. REMODELED UNIT WITH CORIAN COUNTERS, ENGINEERED WOOD FLOORS, NEW CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS, UPDATED BATHS. COME ENJOY BAYSHORE LIVING AT HARBOUR HOUSE.
Valparaiso
2 Hidden Cove Circle
2 Hidden Cove Circle, Valparaiso, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1477 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome conveniently located near bases, beaches, and more! This waterfront community features a community pool and fitness center.
4274 Calinda Lane Apt. 258
4274 Calinda Lane, Okaloosa County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4274 Calinda Lane Apt.
Results within 5 miles of Niceville
1494 Oakmont Place
1494 Oakmont Place, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1759 sqft
1494 Oakmont Place Available 08/07/20 1494 Oakmont Place - Beautiful well maintained home backing up to the 7th Fairway on the Bay Course. Located in quiet subdivision at end of cul-de-sac.
148 Meadowbrook Court
148 Meadowbrook Court, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1175 sqft
Totally updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Bluewater Bay. Easy clean laminate and tile flooring everywhere except the two additional bedrooms and hallway. Great sun-room, fenced yard, and full two car garage.
17 Danbury Court
17 Danbury Court, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2584 sqft
17 Danbury Court Available 08/08/20 Awesome 4 BR home w/ Swimming Pool! - Large family home with LOTS of extras.
Results within 10 miles of Niceville
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,302
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,431
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1080 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,234
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1328 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual. As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation has evolved, we have made changes to our business practices based on the latest public health recommendations. Our management office will remain open to serve our residents.
Downtown Destin
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1410 sqft
Now Offering 1/2 Month Free and $99 App/Admin Fee for 1x1 Floorplans only
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW, Fort Walton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Arium Emerald Isle is a luxury apartment complex on the Emerald Coast near Elgin Air Force Base. Furnished corporate apartments available. Spacious floor plans and designer interiors.
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,129
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1568 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments in Destin boast spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and an outdoor kitchen. Within walking distance of a range of shopping and dining options.
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W, Destin, FL
Studio
$1,329
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,384
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1111 sqft
Resort-style living in the heart of the city. Outstanding amenities including hardwood floors, modern stainless steel appliances and large floor plans. On-site pool, internet cafe, coffee bar and 24-hour fitness center. Pet friendly.
711 Widgeon Way
711 Widgeon Way, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1774 sqft
This home, located in a newer subdivision will be available July 8. The home features a large kitchen with a center island, pantry, granite counter tops, and all stainless steel appliances.
44 St. Croix Court
44 St Croix Court, Miramar Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1866 sqft
44 St.
102 Tuscany Dr
102 Tuscany Drive, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1398 sqft
Tuscany - Property Id: 315281 GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE! This superbly well-maintened 2 bedroom/ 2 baths home in the private gated community of Tuscany is the deal of a lifetime! With tons of upgrades and improvements in the past two years this
275 Tequesta Drive
275 Tequesta Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2700 sqft
Sprawling Executive Home in Emerald Lakes - With a split floorpan and open concept coupled with lake views, this home won't last long.
4652 Sunsail Cir
4652 Sunsail Circle, Destin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2129 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom two bathroom home is for rent! Located in the heart of Destin and a few blocks from the beach. This home features split floor plan; bamboo floors throughout open living area/ dining area and kitchen.
241 Inverrary Drive
241 Inverrary Drive, Okaloosa County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1980 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!!! FURNITURE OPTIONAL. Mediterranean stunner located in the highly sought after gated community of Calusa Bay. Well maintained 3 Bedroom, 3.5 bath home features custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
4207 Two Trees Road
4207 Two Trees Rd, Destin, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
970 sqft
Most sought after location!!! Gulf views over looking courtyard pool with great views at the Palms of Destin Resort & Conference Center.
Kenwod
630 NE Golf Course Drive
630 Golf Course Dr NE, Fort Walton Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1717 sqft
AVAIL: 8/12. Flexible S/D = to 1 months rent can be broken up in 2 monthly installments if qualified. Pets allowed upon Owners approval & w/ a $250-500 non-refundable pet fee depending on pets.
122 Seascape Drive
122 Seascape Drive, Miramar Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1175 sqft
Beautiful 16th floor 2/2 Condo at Ariel Dunes II in Miramar Beach. 12 month lease - Unfurnished. Live like you are on vacation everyday! Beautiful pools and amenities, close to restaurants, shopping, and EASY access to the BEACH.