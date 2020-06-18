571 Falcon Trail Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite

Updated Modern 5B/3.5B with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT upgraded home available for Long Term Leasing located in Niceville!!!! MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!! - UNFURNISHED 5B/3.5B upgraded with WALK-OUT FINISHED BASEMENT available for One Year Long-Term Lease!! Gorgeous home located in the prestigious Hawks Landing neighborhood that backs up to the preserves!! Walk to turkey creek right from the neighborhood! Open layout on main level, with living room, master bedroom, and kitchen. Guest suite with full bath on terrace level along with large open den and a kitchenette, perfect for in law/guest suite. 3 more large bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Washer/Dryer Hook-up!! Plenty of space for entertaining, and tons of storage! Great location close to Eglin AFB & Duke field. This home has it all!

MOVE IN SPECIAL 10% OFF First MONTH RENT!!!

Pets welcome upon approval!! CALL TODAY to SCHEDULE SHOWING!!



(RLNE5796535)