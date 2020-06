Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

545 Hickory Ave. Unit C Available 07/01/20 545 Hickory Avenue #C - Completely renovated to include porcelain tile throughout and new appliances. 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath with living room/dining room combo is approximately 6 miles from Eglin AFB. Rent includes yard service and maintenance, as well as, sewer. Sorry, no pets allowed and no smoking. Security Deposit is $1687.50



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4118551)