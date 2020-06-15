525 Springwood Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul de sac street and just minutes to Hwy 85. Enjoy this very well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home w/ added features: fenced back yard, backyard shed, Florida room off the living room, and 2 car garage. The vaulted living room ceiling creates a more spacious feel. Enjoy an open concept living, dining and kitchen where the cook has a view to all the guests. A small bar top counter can be used as a snack area that overlooks the kitchen or enjoy your meals in the dining area that looks to both the kitchen and living rooms. An off kitchen pantry and washer/dryer appliances round out comfort features of the home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4049323)