All apartments in Niceville
Find more places like 525 Springwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niceville, FL
/
525 Springwood Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

525 Springwood Way

525 Springwood Way · (850) 375-0555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Niceville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

525 Springwood Way, Niceville, FL 32578

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 525 Springwood Way · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1374 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath - Minutes to Eglin, Duke, SFG, EOD and Destin's Beaches - Avail June 2 - Perfect location-the heart of Niceville. Please note, this is a No Pet/No Smoking property. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Positioned at the end of a quiet cul de sac street and just minutes to Hwy 85. Enjoy this very well maintained 3 bed/2 bath home w/ added features: fenced back yard, backyard shed, Florida room off the living room, and 2 car garage. The vaulted living room ceiling creates a more spacious feel. Enjoy an open concept living, dining and kitchen where the cook has a view to all the guests. A small bar top counter can be used as a snack area that overlooks the kitchen or enjoy your meals in the dining area that looks to both the kitchen and living rooms. An off kitchen pantry and washer/dryer appliances round out comfort features of the home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4049323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Springwood Way have any available units?
525 Springwood Way has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 525 Springwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
525 Springwood Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Springwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 525 Springwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niceville.
Does 525 Springwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 525 Springwood Way does offer parking.
Does 525 Springwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Springwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Springwood Way have a pool?
No, 525 Springwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 525 Springwood Way have accessible units?
No, 525 Springwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Springwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 525 Springwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Springwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Springwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 525 Springwood Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niceville 2 BedroomsNiceville Apartments with Garage
Niceville Apartments with ParkingNiceville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Niceville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLEnsley, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FL
Milton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FLWright, FLMary Esther, FLCrestview, FLPoint Baker, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity