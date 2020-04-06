All apartments in Niceville
Niceville, FL
518 Juniper Avenue
518 Juniper Avenue

518 Juniper Avenue · (850) 678-9448
Location

518 Juniper Avenue, Niceville, FL 32578

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 518 Juniper Avenue · Avail. now

$1,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining. Fenced backyard with shed and built in fire pit. The house features tile & carpet, large living room, easy flow kitchen & even washer and dryer (non-warranted). Owner will consider pets with a refundable pet deposit and a non-refundable pet fee to be determined by owner. Any pet must be spayed/neutered, housebroken, current on vaccinations and NO puppies or kittens. All adult persons intending to live at the property must fill out an application and be on the lease. Renter's Liability insurance required.

(RLNE5615417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Juniper Avenue have any available units?
518 Juniper Avenue has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 518 Juniper Avenue have?
Some of 518 Juniper Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Juniper Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
518 Juniper Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Juniper Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 518 Juniper Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue offer parking?
No, 518 Juniper Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Juniper Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue have a pool?
No, 518 Juniper Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue have accessible units?
No, 518 Juniper Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Juniper Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Juniper Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Juniper Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
