518 Juniper Avenue Available 06/12/20 Central Niceville - (No showings until 4/2/2020, please.) This 3 bedroom 2 bath home welcomes all with being pet friendly and hugh yard perfect for family and entertaining. Fenced backyard with shed and built in fire pit. The house features tile & carpet, large living room, easy flow kitchen & even washer and dryer (non-warranted). Owner will consider pets with a refundable pet deposit and a non-refundable pet fee to be determined by owner. Any pet must be spayed/neutered, housebroken, current on vaccinations and NO puppies or kittens. All adult persons intending to live at the property must fill out an application and be on the lease. Renter's Liability insurance required.



(RLNE5615417)