Niceville, FL
406 Bally Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

406 Bally Way

406 Bally Way · (850) 637-8143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

406 Bally Way, Niceville, FL 32578
Rocky Bayou

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406 Bally Way · Avail. Jun 23

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2515 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
406 Bally Way Available 06/23/20 Great Home! Great Location! - Close to schools, shops, Bases and to beaches. Entrance opens to Great Room with fireplace, double French doors that open to screen porch. Nice size dining room facing front of home. To left is Bonus Room, could be den, office, play area, etc. Very nice kitchen with good size Breakfast area. Door off this area opens to backyard. Large Master Bedroom with/Master bath, separate shower, tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are nice size, each has it own vanity and then share a bath. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4201920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Bally Way have any available units?
406 Bally Way has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 Bally Way currently offering any rent specials?
406 Bally Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Bally Way pet-friendly?
No, 406 Bally Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Niceville.
Does 406 Bally Way offer parking?
No, 406 Bally Way does not offer parking.
Does 406 Bally Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Bally Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Bally Way have a pool?
No, 406 Bally Way does not have a pool.
Does 406 Bally Way have accessible units?
No, 406 Bally Way does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Bally Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Bally Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Bally Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Bally Way does not have units with air conditioning.
