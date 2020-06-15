Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

406 Bally Way Available 06/23/20 Great Home! Great Location! - Close to schools, shops, Bases and to beaches. Entrance opens to Great Room with fireplace, double French doors that open to screen porch. Nice size dining room facing front of home. To left is Bonus Room, could be den, office, play area, etc. Very nice kitchen with good size Breakfast area. Door off this area opens to backyard. Large Master Bedroom with/Master bath, separate shower, tub, double vanity and walk in closet. Other two bedrooms are nice size, each has it own vanity and then share a bath. NO PETS. NON SMOKING.



No Pets Allowed



