316 Reynolds Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright. Marvelous updates have been done including new marble counter tops in kitchen and baths- plus new tile bath and showers, and all new stainless steel appliances with commercial style refrigerator. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Crown molding on first floor. New wood look tile on first floor and like new w/w carpet upstairs. Walk out back to your patio and enjoy this pet friendly home having a spacious fenced in backyard.