All apartments in Niceville
Find more places like 316 Reynolds Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Niceville, FL
/
316 Reynolds Avenue
Last updated July 22 2020 at 5:20 AM

316 Reynolds Avenue

316 Reynolds Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Niceville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

316 Reynolds Avenue, Niceville, FL 32578

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enjoy renting this lovely home that is one block from the water with a marina close by. Super convenient location close to schools and shopping. This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is modern and bright. Marvelous updates have been done including new marble counter tops in kitchen and baths- plus new tile bath and showers, and all new stainless steel appliances with commercial style refrigerator. Fresh neutral paint throughout. Crown molding on first floor. New wood look tile on first floor and like new w/w carpet upstairs. Walk out back to your patio and enjoy this pet friendly home having a spacious fenced in backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have any available units?
316 Reynolds Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Niceville, FL.
What amenities does 316 Reynolds Avenue have?
Some of 316 Reynolds Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Reynolds Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
316 Reynolds Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Reynolds Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 316 Reynolds Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue offer parking?
No, 316 Reynolds Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Reynolds Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have a pool?
No, 316 Reynolds Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have accessible units?
No, 316 Reynolds Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 Reynolds Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Reynolds Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Reynolds Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Niceville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNiceville Apartments with Parking
Niceville Apartments with PoolsNiceville Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Niceville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FL
Ensley, FLFort Walton Beach, FLMiramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FL
West Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FLMilton, FLPace, FLUpper Grand Lagoon, FLWarrington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College