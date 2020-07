Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This classy 3-bedroom 2 bath home located in Niceville is move-in ready. This home features large bedrooms, tall ceilings and spacious lot. The kitchen provides plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and a spacious breakfast bar. The master suite features double vanities, private shower as well as a walk-in closet. The eat-in dining room leads out to the screened in patio and a private fenced in back yard. Just a short commute to Eglin AFB, 7SFG or the Beaches.