103 22nd Street Available 07/10/20 Great for small family or single! - This all brick home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the fully fenced back yard from the deck just off the tiled Florida room. The many trees provide lots of shade even in the heat of the day. There's a large shed for your latest hobby storage too. Parquet wood throughout. Kitchen has all the appliances you'll need to get cooking, and there is even a washer and dryer. Located in the heart of Niceville on a quiet street this is a must see. Owner will consider a pet that is spayed or neutered and fully housebroken with a non refundable pet fee and a refundable pet deposit. Call our office today at 850-678-9448 to schedule your showing appointment.



