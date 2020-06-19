All apartments in Neptune Beach
Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:17 PM

249 MYRA ST

249 Myra Street · (904) 610-1488
Location

249 Myra Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story house with a completely fenced in frontyard/courtyard area perfect for hosting or hanging out! This property was completely re-done just last year, complete with a huge kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a huge island, tile floors, beautiful bathrooms with granite counters and frameless glass shower doors. You're just a quick walk to the beach, less then 2 blocks away, and a short walk to the Atlantic Beach Town Center as well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 MYRA ST have any available units?
249 MYRA ST has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 249 MYRA ST have?
Some of 249 MYRA ST's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 MYRA ST currently offering any rent specials?
249 MYRA ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 MYRA ST pet-friendly?
No, 249 MYRA ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 249 MYRA ST offer parking?
Yes, 249 MYRA ST does offer parking.
Does 249 MYRA ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 MYRA ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 MYRA ST have a pool?
No, 249 MYRA ST does not have a pool.
Does 249 MYRA ST have accessible units?
No, 249 MYRA ST does not have accessible units.
Does 249 MYRA ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 MYRA ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 MYRA ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 MYRA ST does not have units with air conditioning.
