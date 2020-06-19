249 MYRA ST

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 2 story house with a completely fenced in frontyard/courtyard area perfect for hosting or hanging out! This property was completely re-done just last year, complete with a huge kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a huge island, tile floors, beautiful bathrooms with granite counters and frameless glass shower doors. You're just a quick walk to the beach, less then 2 blocks away, and a short walk to the Atlantic Beach Town Center as well!