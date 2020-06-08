All apartments in Neptune Beach
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:51 AM

241 ORANGE ST

241 Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

241 Orange Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
*Fully Furnished and includes Washer/Dryer* This is a luxury experience at A+ location adjacent to Neptune Beach entertainment district and 1.5 blocks to beach. You cannot get any closer to the best restaurants, bars, and boutiques the beaches have to offer. Completely renovated property with brand new kitchen, appliances, floors, bathroom, and new queen-size memory foam mattresses, washer/dryer, 55' TV with Roku. Property comfortably sleeps 4 adults in 2 bedrooms and has ample room for air mattress in living room, or comfortable sofa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 ORANGE ST have any available units?
241 ORANGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 241 ORANGE ST have?
Some of 241 ORANGE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 ORANGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
241 ORANGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 ORANGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 241 ORANGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Neptune Beach.
Does 241 ORANGE ST offer parking?
No, 241 ORANGE ST does not offer parking.
Does 241 ORANGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 ORANGE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 ORANGE ST have a pool?
No, 241 ORANGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 241 ORANGE ST have accessible units?
No, 241 ORANGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 241 ORANGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 ORANGE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 ORANGE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 ORANGE ST does not have units with air conditioning.

