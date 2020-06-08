241 ORANGE ST

Amenities

*Fully Furnished and includes Washer/Dryer* This is a luxury experience at A+ location adjacent to Neptune Beach entertainment district and 1.5 blocks to beach. You cannot get any closer to the best restaurants, bars, and boutiques the beaches have to offer. Completely renovated property with brand new kitchen, appliances, floors, bathroom, and new queen-size memory foam mattresses, washer/dryer, 55' TV with Roku. Property comfortably sleeps 4 adults in 2 bedrooms and has ample room for air mattress in living room, or comfortable sofa.