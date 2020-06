Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely adorable duplex unit available for rent. Cottagey feel. 2 bedrooms/1 bath with two vanities, fireplace, completely renovated recently with tile througout, new lighting, stainless appliances, granite counters, new a/c, etc. 1 car garage w/opener, sliding doors off both bedrooms to patio and fenced in backyard. Washer and dryer. Great location and neighborhood.