Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ice maker microwave refrigerator

Step inside this stately four bedroom three and half bath heated pool home on your next vacation and enjoy all the comforts of home in this prime location of Naples Park. Close by you will find superb shopping and dining at the very popular Mercato shopping center where you can enjoy a great evening out and be less than a mile from home. The Mercato also is home to the Silver Spot Cinema where you can catch a movie in style while enjoying a glass of wine.. and popcorn of course. Vanderbilt Beach is just down the road and its miles of soft white sand and endless evening sunsets. There you can pull up a beach chair and a cold one and people watch awhile and just really be on vacation. This beautiful home is very nicely decorated and features a large and open living area with loft that overlooks the living room and pool area The owner provides beach chair, a cooler and umbrella as well as beach toys to compliment your stay. A little further south and you can enjoy 5th Ave. shops Third Street shopping & Dining, The Naples Philharmonic, Waterside Shops Village on Venetian Bay and much much more.