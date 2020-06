Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub media room

CHARMING COTTAGE NEAR BEACH AND MERCATO SHOPPING AND DINING. This light and bright cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with pool and spa is the perfect rental. Spend your days outside on the oversized lanai with pool and spa surrounded by a private backyard! Enjoy the Naples beautiful nearby beaches, walk to Mercato for shopping, dining, Whole Foods grocery store, and enjoy a movie at the Silver Spot or Paragon movie theatres! Call today!