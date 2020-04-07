779 98th AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater. This large outdoor screened in area is perfect for entertaining, sunbathing, swimming and grilling out. All new furniture, flat screen TVs, and bedding. Tile floors throughout. All new kitchen stainless appliances, laundry room and one car garage. Close to the Beach, Close to Mercato, Whole Foods and Trade Joe's. Great Location!