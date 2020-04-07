779 98th AVE

Amenities
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater. This large outdoor screened in area is perfect for entertaining, sunbathing, swimming and grilling out. All new furniture, flat screen TVs, and bedding. Tile floors throughout. All new kitchen stainless appliances, laundry room and one car garage. Close to the Beach, Close to Mercato, Whole Foods and Trade Joe's. Great Location!