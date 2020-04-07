All apartments in Naples Park
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

779 98th AVE

779 98th Avenue North · (239) 404-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

779 98th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1351 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Close to the beach! Freshly painted 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom pool home in the very popular community of Naples Park. 1200 square foot lanai with free form pool and electric heater. This large outdoor screened in area is perfect for entertaining, sunbathing, swimming and grilling out. All new furniture, flat screen TVs, and bedding. Tile floors throughout. All new kitchen stainless appliances, laundry room and one car garage. Close to the Beach, Close to Mercato, Whole Foods and Trade Joe's. Great Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 98th AVE have any available units?
779 98th AVE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 779 98th AVE have?
Some of 779 98th AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 98th AVE currently offering any rent specials?
779 98th AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 98th AVE pet-friendly?
No, 779 98th AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 779 98th AVE offer parking?
Yes, 779 98th AVE does offer parking.
Does 779 98th AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 779 98th AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 98th AVE have a pool?
Yes, 779 98th AVE has a pool.
Does 779 98th AVE have accessible units?
No, 779 98th AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 779 98th AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 779 98th AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 779 98th AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 98th AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
