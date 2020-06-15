All apartments in Naples Park
647 100th Avenue North
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

647 100th Avenue North

647 100th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

647 100th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2086 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
internet access
TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL...
*ALL inclusive rate.

This well manicured 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts unique features such as an 8ft privacy fence, all tile flooring, custom wooden blinds, volume ceilings, handrails in the shower, two refrigerators, an air conditioned Florida Room, a screened lanai, quality furnishings and comes fully accessorized. Just unpack your bags and relax.

A short bike / drive and you're at Vanderbilt Beach, or one of Collier County's Boat Launches, 3-4 minute ride to Delnor-Wiggins State Park…noted as one of Florida's finest. Being on the west side of 41 makes reaching these destinations and world class shopping and dining such a breeze. Our home makes it easy to enjoy it all.

QUALIFICATIONS:
> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent
> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent
> No collections in the last 12+ months
> No evictions
> No smoking
> Small pet considered *service animals accepted with proper documentation.
> Good recommendations from past landlord.
> No subletting
> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.
> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections

If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.

We look forward to helping you find a great home.

Shane & Nancy Brown
Starlink Realty
239-272-5862
www.naplespark.house - Free application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 100th Avenue North have any available units?
647 100th Avenue North has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 647 100th Avenue North have?
Some of 647 100th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 100th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
647 100th Avenue North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 100th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 647 100th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 647 100th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 647 100th Avenue North does offer parking.
Does 647 100th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 100th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 100th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 647 100th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 647 100th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 647 100th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 647 100th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 647 100th Avenue North has units with dishwashers.
Does 647 100th Avenue North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 647 100th Avenue North has units with air conditioning.
