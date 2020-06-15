647 100th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage internet access

TURNKEY FURNISHED - 2020 VACATION RENTAL...

*ALL inclusive rate.



This well manicured 3 bedroom 2 bath home boasts unique features such as an 8ft privacy fence, all tile flooring, custom wooden blinds, volume ceilings, handrails in the shower, two refrigerators, an air conditioned Florida Room, a screened lanai, quality furnishings and comes fully accessorized. Just unpack your bags and relax.



A short bike / drive and you're at Vanderbilt Beach, or one of Collier County's Boat Launches, 3-4 minute ride to Delnor-Wiggins State Park…noted as one of Florida's finest. Being on the west side of 41 makes reaching these destinations and world class shopping and dining such a breeze. Our home makes it easy to enjoy it all.



QUALIFICATIONS:

> Solid 12+ month job history Proof of income equal to or 3 X's monthly rent

> First month, last month and security deposit equal to 3 x's rent

> No collections in the last 12+ months

> No evictions

> No smoking

> Small pet considered *service animals accepted with proper documentation.

> Good recommendations from past landlord.

> No subletting

> We do not have the ability to accept section 8 Gov. assistance.

> An outside 3rd party makes final tenant selections



If you meet ALL of the above, call Shane Brown 239-272-5862. We do not charge an application fee up front. Freely fill out our rental application online at http://www.naplespark.house *Use 000-00-000 for SS# if you wish.



We look forward to helping you find a great home.



Shane & Nancy Brown

Starlink Realty

239-272-5862

www.naplespark.house - Free application