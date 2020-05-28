577 106th AVE N

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct. Enjoy clean, purified air with the Reme Halo system. It is designed to reduce odors, pollutants, mold, bacteria and viruses. It assists with people who suffer from allergies and have respiratory issues.

Everything is included with this fabulous rental. Beach and bath towels are provided. There are 4 bicycles, beach chairs and an umbrella. Walk out on the patio to the beautiful and private salt water pool. Bar-b-q on the deck and relax and enjoy the warm Florida sun