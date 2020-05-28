All apartments in Naples Park
577 106th AVE N
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:39 AM

577 106th AVE N

577 106th Avenue North · (239) 451-1901
Location

577 106th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1284 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath pool home located within walking distance of the beach in Naples Park. The house features 4 televisions with a wireless printer in the front bedroom for those that have business to conduct. Enjoy clean, purified air with the Reme Halo system. It is designed to reduce odors, pollutants, mold, bacteria and viruses. It assists with people who suffer from allergies and have respiratory issues.
Everything is included with this fabulous rental. Beach and bath towels are provided. There are 4 bicycles, beach chairs and an umbrella. Walk out on the patio to the beautiful and private salt water pool. Bar-b-q on the deck and relax and enjoy the warm Florida sun

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 577 106th AVE N have any available units?
577 106th AVE N has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 577 106th AVE N have?
Some of 577 106th AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 577 106th AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
577 106th AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 577 106th AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 577 106th AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples Park.
Does 577 106th AVE N offer parking?
No, 577 106th AVE N does not offer parking.
Does 577 106th AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 577 106th AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 577 106th AVE N have a pool?
Yes, 577 106th AVE N has a pool.
Does 577 106th AVE N have accessible units?
No, 577 106th AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 577 106th AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 577 106th AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 577 106th AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 577 106th AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
