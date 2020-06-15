557 96th Ave N.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

2020 SEASON NOW AVAILABLE! STUNNING POOL – TWO MASTER SUITES - CLOSE TO VANDERBILT BEACH… This beautiful Vacation home is located in the North Naples community known as Naples Park; Located only 1 mile to Vanderbilt Beach! From linens to bicycles, we make every effort to make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. We have gone to great lengths to add quality amenities and accessories throughout this beautiful home; constantly in the process of updating to keep things nice and new. Cleanliness is our FIRST priority. We understand that there is a lot of variation in standards with vacation homes and it is our goal to make sure you rate ours up with the best. If you have never stayed in our community, you'll be happy to find that it is only minutes away from Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins, pass, Mercato, over 80+ restaurants, county parks and recreation! With years of experience in renting our home and countless happy guests…we hope you decide to become our next! Small pets considered.