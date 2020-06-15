All apartments in Naples Park
557 96th Ave N.

557 96th Avenue North · (239) 592-1077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

557 96th Avenue North, Naples Park, FL 34108
Naples Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$9,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
2020 SEASON NOW AVAILABLE! STUNNING POOL – TWO MASTER SUITES - CLOSE TO VANDERBILT BEACH… This beautiful Vacation home is located in the North Naples community known as Naples Park; Located only 1 mile to Vanderbilt Beach! From linens to bicycles, we make every effort to make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as possible. We have gone to great lengths to add quality amenities and accessories throughout this beautiful home; constantly in the process of updating to keep things nice and new. Cleanliness is our FIRST priority. We understand that there is a lot of variation in standards with vacation homes and it is our goal to make sure you rate ours up with the best. If you have never stayed in our community, you'll be happy to find that it is only minutes away from Vanderbilt Beach, Wiggins, pass, Mercato, over 80+ restaurants, county parks and recreation! With years of experience in renting our home and countless happy guests…we hope you decide to become our next! Small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 557 96th Ave N. have any available units?
557 96th Ave N. has a unit available for $9,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 557 96th Ave N. have?
Some of 557 96th Ave N.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 557 96th Ave N. currently offering any rent specials?
557 96th Ave N. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 557 96th Ave N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 557 96th Ave N. is pet friendly.
Does 557 96th Ave N. offer parking?
Yes, 557 96th Ave N. does offer parking.
Does 557 96th Ave N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 557 96th Ave N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 557 96th Ave N. have a pool?
Yes, 557 96th Ave N. has a pool.
Does 557 96th Ave N. have accessible units?
No, 557 96th Ave N. does not have accessible units.
Does 557 96th Ave N. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 557 96th Ave N. has units with dishwashers.
Does 557 96th Ave N. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 557 96th Ave N. has units with air conditioning.
