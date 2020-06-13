Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

111 Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mayfair
1 Unit Available
79 S Madison Dr
79 South Madison Drive, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$895
West Pensacola Home - 79 S Madison is a 3 bed 1 bath in Mayfair near Osceola Municipal Golf Course. This home features a screened in porch along with a fenced in back yard. The kitchen features a gas stove.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bel-air
1 Unit Available
31 Patton Dr.
31 Patton Drive, Warrington, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
Beautiful 4/2 located in Pensacola, Fl! - Come take a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located just 5 miles from NAS Pensacola and Downtown Pensacola.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Deuna Park
1 Unit Available
21 JANET ST
21 Janet Street, West Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1250 sqft
3BR/2BA home with no carpet. Living/dining combo, kitchen with electric stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Large laundry room with lots of built in cabinets for storage. Central air and gas heat. Enclosed front porch, chain link fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
8005 CAYENNE WAY
8005 Cayenne Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1669 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA brick home with a 2-car garage located just minutes away from NAS and Corry Station.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bay Pine Villas
1 Unit Available
421 OAK KNOLL LN
421 Oak Knoll Lane, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1080 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath total electric patio home in Southwest Pensacola located off Hwy 98 West near Blue Angel Pkwy intersection. Super close to Naval Hospital and convenient to Pensacola NAS & Corry Station.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Fairfax Manor
1 Unit Available
5 N EDGEWOOD CIR
5 Edgewood Circle, West Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$685
533 sqft
Upstairs Unit with Side Entry Triplex~ Located in a Cul-de-Sac of SW Pensacola. Over 500 sq.ft. of living space with cul de sac parking only. Home includes beautiful wood look vinyl flooring .

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bayou Place
1 Unit Available
3090 CREOLE WAY
3090 Creole Way, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1956 sqft
Beautiful brick home in Bayou Place Subdivision off Blue Angel Pkwy~ Convenient to Naval Air Station & Corry Station! Over 1900 square feet in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom , 2 Car garage home.

1 of 10

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1633 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
263 S E ST
263 S E St, Pensacola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1537 sqft
Great opportunity for luxury living close to downtown Pensacola, convenient for shopping and delicious restaurants. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home with 1 car garage is 1 year old .

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
31 E BURGESS RD
31 East Burgess Road, Brent, FL
2 Bedrooms
$730
1100 sqft
great location close to malls and schools owner pays water and trash. Inside laundry and over patio as well.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pinecrest
1 Unit Available
2916 N U St
2916 North U Street, West Pensacola, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$945
888 sqft
Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! - Quaint 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Pensacola! This home has central heat and air, a fenced in back yard and front and back deck great for entertaining! The home has brand new laminate vinyl plank

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9572 Cobblebrook Drive
9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Logan Place
1 Unit Available
3401 Wasatch Range Loop
3401 Wasatch Range Loop, Bellview, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1689 sqft
3401 Wasatch Range Loop Available 06/19/20 - Beautiful Brick home located in Logan Place Subdivision Close Navy Federal, Saufley Field, I-10, schools, and more! Over 1600 sq. ft. of living space with a 2 car garage.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Coral Creek Two
1 Unit Available
1913 CORAL ISLAND RD
1913 Coral Island Road, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1414 sqft
This home has unique Spanish lace plaster like walls with bull nose corners and a cathedral ceiling in the great room, kitchen & formal dining.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Emerald Shores
1 Unit Available
734 MARLINSPIKE DR
734 Marlin Spike Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2079 sqft
Gorgeous 4 BR 2 Bath home in coveted Emerald Shores neighborhood, just outside the back gate of NAS Pensacola, and within 5 minutes of the beach! This home boasts 4 full size bedrooms, along with a formal dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
206 HERMEY AVE
206 Hermey Avenue, Warrington, FL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1214 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living/dining combination. Kitchen with stove & refrigerator. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. 2nd bathroom/laundry combination with door to backyard. Fenced backyard. Covered porch. Small pets considered with owner approval.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Marcus Pointe
1 Unit Available
3002 CONSTANTINE DR
3002 Constantine Drive, Escambia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2026 sqft
Beautiful four bedroom home in Marcus Pointe! Centrally located in Pensacola. Convenient to shopping & interstate.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Coral Village
1 Unit Available
1005 ANTIGUA CIR
1005 Antigua Circle, Escambia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1186 sqft
Convenient to NAS & Corry! Living room with ceiling fan. Kitchen/dining combination. Fully equipped kitchen with pantry. Inside laundry. Split master suite with garden tub & walk-in closet. Privacy fenced backyard with covered porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Myrtle Grove, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Myrtle Grove renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

