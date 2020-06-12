/
2 bedroom apartments
65 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Myrtle Grove, FL
1 Unit Available
723 N 65TH AVE
723 North 65th Avenue, Myrtle Grove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1440 sqft
Beautiful historical home with the perfect modern touches on over an acre!! Kitchen has been tastefully upgraded with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, quartz counter-tops and gorgeous tiled back-splash.
Results within 1 mile of Myrtle Grove
Oakcrest
1 Unit Available
103 New York Dr
103 New York Drive, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$795
704 sqft
Cozy 2/1 home - This is a 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has carpet in the main living areas and linoleum in the bathroom and kitchen. This home also features a spacious backyard and is cooled with window units. Application fee is $50.
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3016 Brigantine Drive
3016 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
888 sqft
3016 Brigantine Drive Available 06/15/20 - Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home close to shopping, restaurants, NAS, and 20 minutes to Pensacola Beach! NO CARPET! Ceramic tile floors and wood laminate in the bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
912 RENTZ AVE
912 Rentz Ave, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1350 sqft
Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Southwest Pensacola... only minutes from Pensacola NAS and downtown.
Myrtle Grove West
1 Unit Available
7116 PEARSON RD
7116 Pearson Rd, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$765
962 sqft
2/2 Second Floor Apartment~ Off Fairfield, Close to Mobile Hwy. Over 900 sq.ft. of living space with open floor plan. Water, sewer, trash, and lawn care are included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
5209 CHARBAR DR
5209 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment located off Mobile Hwy in West Pensacola near Michigan Avenue intersection! Beautiful kitchen with fridge stove and pantry. This apartment has plenty of storage space. Master Bedroom features a walk in closet.
1 Unit Available
5205 CHARBAR DR
5205 Charbar Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
850 sqft
Nice apartment located off Mobile Hwy between Massachusetts and Michigan Ave. This 2 bed 1 bath property features a large living area that opens to dining space. The spacious galley kitchen offers plenty of room for cooking and storage plus a pantry.
Beach Haven
1 Unit Available
2026 GULF BEACH HWY
2026 Gulf Beach Highway, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
944 sqft
In addition to the two bedrooms: there is an additional small room in the back, a walk in closet/storage room accessible from the hallway, and a large laundry room that could be used for a separate family room or guest areas.
Newport Place
1 Unit Available
3008 BRIGANTINE DR
3008 Brigantine Drive, Bellview, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
888 sqft
Cute and Cozy Cottage style home located in Newport Place subdivision. This home features a large living and dining area with vaulted ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Myrtle Grove
18 Units Available
Marcus Pointe Grande
6111 Enterprise Dr, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1288 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Mariners Village
1 Unit Available
80 Moonflower Ct
80 Moonflower Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1247 sqft
80 Moonflower Ct Available 08/31/20 Luxury All Around! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
Mariners Village
1 Unit Available
27 Arva Ct
27 Arva Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1387 sqft
27 Arva Ct Available 07/24/20 A New Wave of Living! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
Mariners Village
1 Unit Available
61 Boreal Ct
61 Boreal Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1247 sqft
61 Boreal Ct Available 07/24/20 At Last, This Is What Youve Been Searching For! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
Mariners Village
1 Unit Available
50 Blue Echo Ct
50 Blue Echo Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1387 sqft
50 Blue Echo Ct Available 08/03/20 Remarkable Value. Unbeatable Location! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9572 Cobblebrook Drive
9572 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Pensacola - Hampton Lake - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom - fully furnished - This town home is in a great location in west Pensacola off Dog Track Road in the Hampton Lake development. The 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is completely furnished.
1 Unit Available
7603 Charity Drive, #3
7603 Charity Drive, Ensley, FL
2 Bedrooms
$675
795 sqft
- 2/1 mobile home with central heat and HVAC. Nice open space in living room and kitchen. The property comes with washer/dryer hook ups. Water, sewer and garbage is included in the rent! Located right off of Pace Blvd and Hwy 29.
West Highlands
1 Unit Available
1000
1000 Hollywood Avenue, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1 sqft
RESORT STYLE LIVING IN BEAUTIFUL CONDO COMPLEX!!! Excellent and spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, recently renovated apartment at the luxurious Marquesa Condo Community. Full size washer and dryer.
Oakdale
1 Unit Available
702 Lynch Street
702 Lynch St, West Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
728 sqft
This 2 bdrm, 1 bath unit is located on a shaded lot in a quiet neighborhood. The unit features an open kitchen and living area. Washer /dryer hookups, small back patio and vinyl flooring throughout.
North Pensacola
1 Unit Available
3103 N 6TH AVE
3103 North 6th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$750
720 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath home is total electric. New roof was put on about 4 years ago!! It has window heating and air. Close to shopping, downtown and restaurants. 1 small pet accepted with owner approval and pet fees and deposits.
1 Unit Available
919 E LA RUA ST
919 East La Rua Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Charming 2BD/1BA cottage in Pensacola's East Hill neighborhood available for lease! This home features an open living area with real hardwood floors. The modern kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and wood cabinets.
1 Unit Available
3517 N 9TH AVE
3517 North 9th Avenue, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
848 sqft
Great location right off of 9th Ave, close to Downtown Pensacola and Cordova Mall. The property sits on a large lot and includes an outside shed. Property is getting fresh paint, new tile floors throughout, new appliances, and updated fixtures.
1 Unit Available
211 S N ST
211 South N Street, Pensacola, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
600 sqft
DOWNTOWN LOCATION! Very clean duplex that has just had the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Double pane windows, new shower walk-in shower, and porcelain tile flooring throughout.. No washer/dryer connections.
Hampton Lake
1 Unit Available
9712 COBBLEBROOK DR
9712 Cobblebrook Drive, Warrington, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
984 sqft
Cozy 2BR/2BA Pensacola rental townhome with one car garage. This immaculate townhome has been recently renovated with a variety of upgraded features. This new carpet in the bedrooms and living area with tile in foyer, kitchen and bath areas.
Mariners Village
1 Unit Available
15 Verde Ct
15 Verde Ct, Escambia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
15 Verde Ct Available 06/16/20 Pet Friendly Community with Beautiful Homes! - Three Waters Green offers a selection of two or three bedroom homes to fit your lifestyle.