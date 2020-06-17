All apartments in Milton
6167 RED TAIL DR
6167 RED TAIL DR

6167 Red Tail Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6167 Red Tail Drive, Milton, FL 32570

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home. High ceilings in great room! Eat in spacious kitchen overlooking dining and living spaces ~ Breakfast bar~ Formal dining room~ Master suite boasts trey ceilings, double vanities, a garden tub and a walk in shower. Screened Porch overlooks privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.). Inside laundry with hookups. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have any available units?
6167 RED TAIL DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, FL.
What amenities does 6167 RED TAIL DR have?
Some of 6167 RED TAIL DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6167 RED TAIL DR currently offering any rent specials?
6167 RED TAIL DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6167 RED TAIL DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6167 RED TAIL DR is pet friendly.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR offer parking?
Yes, 6167 RED TAIL DR does offer parking.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6167 RED TAIL DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have a pool?
No, 6167 RED TAIL DR does not have a pool.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have accessible units?
No, 6167 RED TAIL DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6167 RED TAIL DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6167 RED TAIL DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6167 RED TAIL DR does not have units with air conditioning.
