6167 RED TAIL DR

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Highly desired Hawks Nest Community in Milton off Glover Ln~ 4 bedroom 3 bath with over 1,850 square feet move in ready home. High ceilings in great room! Eat in spacious kitchen overlooking dining and living spaces ~ Breakfast bar~ Formal dining room~ Master suite boasts trey ceilings, double vanities, a garden tub and a walk in shower. Screened Porch overlooks privacy fenced backyard. Pet friendly home with owner approval and $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet. (Aggressive breed dogs will not be considered.). Inside laundry with hookups. Home is currently occupied and will be ready for move in July 17, 2020!!