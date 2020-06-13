Apartment List
/
FL
/
merritt island
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:11 PM

136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL

Finding an apartment in Merritt Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
270 Patrick Ave
270 Patrick Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1635 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home. This beautiful home has just been completely remodeled and is ready to be your new home. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Park Place
1 Unit Available
256 Parnell Street
256 Parnell Street, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
RESIDENTIAL OR COMMERCIAL! Cozy Bungalow in the heart of Central Merritt Island. Small dogs welcome! Home has fresh paint and a new kitchen. Large back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Sunny Acres
1 Unit Available
1255 Lynne Drive
1255 Lynne Drive, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1561 sqft
CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Townhomes and Villas of Diana Shores
1 Unit Available
1623 Jolson Court
1623 Jolson Court, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1005 sqft
Great location and ready to move in. Nice unit with two bedrooms, two baths, screened patio, one-car garage. Community pool. Owner will consider one small pet under 20 lbs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
1724 N Merrimac Drive
1724 North Merrimac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1412 sqft
Updated, renovated home conveniently located off of 520 in the Newfound Harbor area of Merritt Island. This house has four bedrooms and two full bathrooms with an addition off of the master suite that overlooks the back yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Court Townhomes
1 Unit Available
311 Sherwood Place
311 Sherwood Place, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Wonderful, REMODELED Townhouse located conveniently close to everything!! Complex offers a community pool which is just steps away! Views of the waterfall and pond. Patio area to sit out on. Owner will take a pet 35lbs. and under

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Merritt Apartment Sites
1 Unit Available
195 Minna Lane
195 Minna Lane, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1020 sqft
Private home with 2 master suites both with full baths and walk in closets. This recently updated half duplex is located just off Courtenay Pkwy just blocks from Cocoa Beach Causeway.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Hampton Homes
1 Unit Available
455 Belair Avenue
455 Belaire Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1538 sqft
Hampton Homes two story single family home. Downstairs - living room, formal dining room, kitchen, half bath and screened porch. Upstairs - master bedroom and master bath, screened porch off of master, bedrooms two and three and full bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Gateway
1 Unit Available
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1 Artemis Boulevard
1 Artemis Boulevard, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Merritt Island Living! Two bedroom two bath duplex with canal access! Recently updated including exterior and interior paint. vinyl wood flooring throughout.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Waterway Manor
1 Unit Available
1815 Sandbar Drive
1815 Sandbar Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1673 sqft
Welcome home! Beautifully updated kitchen is the star of the show with granite counters, new appliances including French door fridge and gas range with double oven.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Carlton Groves South One
1 Unit Available
235 Ash Drive
235 Ash Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1593 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Merrit Isl, FL is now available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Island

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Amherst Gardens
1 Unit Available
405 E Amherst Circle
405 Amhurst Circle East, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1644 sqft
Great house, well maintained, in a great neighborhood. Property features include recently renovated kitchen and baths, open floor plan, indoor laundry, screened back porch leading to private fenced in yard.

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Manatee Pointe Reserve
1 Unit Available
102 Mcguire Boulevard
102 Mcguire Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2189 sqft
Beautiful and spacious beachside town-home available for rent.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Spray Estates
1 Unit Available
406 Rosedale Drive
406 Rosedale Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1884 sqft
LONG TERM LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Incredible beachside pool home with 5 bedrooms! Corner lot with side entry garage has formal living room, family room and dining room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2183 Highland Avenue
2183 Highland Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with a private patio and detached 1 car garage. Hookups for washer and dryer in large utility room off of kitchen. All new kitchen cabinets and counter tops and new living room flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Lyme Bay
1 Unit Available
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo Heights
1 Unit Available
103 Dudley Drive
103 Dudley Drive, Rockledge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
Charming home in perfect location. Just south of picturesque Cocoa Village and a block from the Indian River. Close to shopping, dining, beaches, and so much more. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Merritt Island
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Polo Glen
3603 Middleburg Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1568 sqft
Just seconds away from I-95 and the shopping along Route 519, this community offers resident a swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym to stay in shape. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,207
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,702
1307 sqft
Reduced Rent & $1000 off rent with move in by 6/30/2020** Ask me how! Call or stop by today to see our beautiful homes and community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$927
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$835
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Ventura at Turtle Creek
3802 Alafaya Ln, Rockledge, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,454
944 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1148 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! A great location at an affordable price! Ventura at Turtle Creek Apartment Homes in Rockledge, FL is located on Barnes Boulevard with easy access to Interstate 95 and US Highway 1.
City Guide for Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Merritt Island, FL

Finding an apartment in Merritt Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Merritt Island 2 BedroomsMerritt Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerritt Island 3 BedroomsMerritt Island Apartments with BalconyMerritt Island Apartments with Garage
Merritt Island Apartments with GymMerritt Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMerritt Island Apartments with ParkingMerritt Island Apartments with Pool
Merritt Island Apartments with Washer-DryerMerritt Island Dog Friendly ApartmentsMerritt Island Furnished ApartmentsMerritt Island Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLFort Pierce, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FLDeltona, FLGlencoe, FLCocoa West, FL
Viera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida