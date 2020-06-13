136 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 6
1 of 35
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 41
1 of 29
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 16
1 of 46
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 41
Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.
Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle. See more
Finding an apartment in Merritt Island that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.