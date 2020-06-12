/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:39 PM
122 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Results within 5 miles of Matlacha
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Brightside CT
2676 Brightside Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2676 Brightside CT in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5515 Avenue E
5515 Avenue E, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
READY TO GO! 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH DUPLEX. kITCHEN HAS RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR. LOCATED NEAR CENTER OF PINE ISLAND IN BOKEELIA. BACK OFF ON QUIET STREET, YET CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. PLEASE CALL FOR SHOWING.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Pine Island Center
1 Unit Available
5613 Birdsong Lane - 1
5613 Birdsong Ln, Pine Island Center, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Enjoy a piece of paradise.
Results within 10 miles of Matlacha
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Diplomat
1 Unit Available
1824 NE 8th Pl
1824 NE 8th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1118 sqft
- Three Bedroom/two bath duplex located in the NE off of Diplomat. Carpet throughout with laminate in the master bedroom and one guest room and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Screened in lanai. (RLNE5851376)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
212 SE 16 PL
212 212/214 SE 16th Pl, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex Cape Coral, FL. - Property Id: 298424 2/2 Duplex, spacious new kitchen with a large pantry with a garden view, washer and dryer hook ups, spacious closets, master shower, guest bath has a tub.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1424 SE 6th Ave
1424 1424/1426 SE 6th Ave, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Duplex - Property Id: 295985 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex on the water, 1 car garage. Screened in lani. Located off academy with easy access to the veterans bridge.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
5235 Tamiami Ct
5235 Tamiami Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1273 sqft
POOL HOME WITH SAILBOAT ACCESS - 2 Bed/ 2 bath pool home with sailboat access. Spacious living area. Sorry No pets. Property Manager- Yami Martinez Click the link below to set up a self-tour. https://homes.rently.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1729 Beach Pkwy 101
1729 Beach Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Beach Parkway 2/2 for lease 1400.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4506 Vincennes Blvd
4506 Vincennes Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1182 sqft
2/2 Single Family POOL Home in Downtown Cape! - Come check out this charming 2 bed 2 bath home near Downtown Cape! Located walking distance to many outdoor dining, recreational areas supermarkets, pharmacies, post office and more!! Pool and Lawn
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3255 Sugarloaf Key Rd. #34B
3255 Sugarloaf Key Road, Burnt Store Marina, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1516 sqft
FANTASTIC WATER VIEWS - * WATERFRONT * WATER VIEWS FROM MOST ROOMS * SCREENED-IN LANAI OVERLOOKING WATER * HEATED COMMUNITY POOL * GATED COMMUNITY * MARINA * RESTAURANTS * GOLF COURSE / TENNIS ETC.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1773 FOUR MILE COVE PKWY 1110
1773 Four Mile Cove Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1069 sqft
Large 2/2 at Coral Cove Condominiums - Location! Location! This beautifully FULLY FURNISHED condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and is situated on the first floor in Four Mile Cove.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
Venice Gardens, FLSan Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLSouth Venice, FLOrangetree, FLLaurel, FLNaples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FL