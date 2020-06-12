/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:34 AM
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Matlacha, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11665 Island AVE
11665 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently monthly rentals. Welcome to the Bayside Charmer! This spacious gulf access waterfront home is ideal for your vacation get away complete with spacious dock for your boat.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2555 Cay CV
2555 Cay Cove Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Currently available monthly. Super nice, clean & comfy waterfront gulf access updated home with 2 bedrooms, both with queen beds, 2 full baths & sofa bed for extra guests. Can sleep 2-6 comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2781 Geary ST
2781 Geary Street, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL** Available monthly. Welcome to the "Angler's Den".
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
11862 Island AVE
11862 Island Avenue, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
**VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL* Min 1 month. Experience Paradise with this wonderful completely furnished spacious gulf access waterfront 2 bedroom 2 bath home (2 master suites). BR 1 King bed, BR 2 Queen bed. Sleeps 2-4 comfortably.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Matlacha
1 Unit Available
2759 Bruce ST
2759 Bruce St, Matlacha, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
** VACATION / SHORT TERM RENTAL ** Currently available monthly. Here's your opportunity to book your spot in paradise.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Trafalgar
3 Units Available
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1171 sqft
If you love sinking your toes into the sand, you will adore close proximity to several Gulf beaches including Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers Beach, and Sanibel Island.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
Coralina Apartments
3305 Grant Cove Cir, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1080 sqft
Across from Royal Tee Golf Club. These smoke-free homes offer granite countertops, lots of storage, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. On-site yoga, pool, playground, gym, fire pit and trash valet.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
1115 SW Pine LN
1115 Pine Lane, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Beautifully updated 2/2 corner unit condo with 1.5 detached car garage directly on the Palmetto Pines Golf Course! Your new condo has a completely new kitchen, with upgraded granite counter tops, solid wood cabinets, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2676 Brightside CT
2676 Brightside Court, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2676 Brightside CT in Cape Coral. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
949 SW 28th TER
949 Southwest 28th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Call and Book for This Season Coming Up before it is Gone! Superb Waterfront Home on Canal, Dock, Basin View, Beautiful Sunsets.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
4404 Lake Heather CIR
4404 Lake Heather Circle, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
"ISLAND VIBE" "Pine Island" Turtle Cottage is a totally remodeled, fully furnished and well appointed home located in the quiet neighborhood of Pine Island Village. 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room with pullout couch.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Trafalgar
1 Unit Available
2656 Somerville LOOP
2656 Somerville Loop, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This charming downstairs end unit is located lakefront at Sandoval, Cape Coral's premier gated community. Condo features include tile throughout, tasteful, contemporary decor, one car garage, cable and internet included.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
4923 Flamingo Dr.
4923 Flamingo Drive, St. James City, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Pine Island Bungalow - Two bedroom, two bathroom home located in Flamingo Bay on Pine Island. Storage room outside. Comes furnished with yard care. Community offers pool, clubhouse and boat ramp. Pets allowed with approval. (RLNE5743012)
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Hancock
42 Units Available
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,383
1232 sqft
These homes in a pet-friendly community feature gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and wood flooring. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a pool. Adjacent to William B. Umstead State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
610 SE 10th St Apt A
610 Southeast 10th Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1179 sqft
Spacious duplex unit features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, plus bonus room and laundry closet. Convenient location near City Hall and Cape Coral Police Dept.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
4719 Santa Barbara BLVD
4719 Santa Barbara Boulevard, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2 Bedroom, 2 bath condo available for rent. This fully furnished. 2nd floor unit is over looking the pool and also has a fantastic view of the canal from the large screened in balcony. Private washer and dryer inside this unit for your convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3702 SE 12 AVE
3702 Southeast 12th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
ANNUAL RENTAL - AVAILABLE June 1 Furnished. Annual rental rate $ 1400.00 per month; water is included in rental amount.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
2231 NE 5th TER
2231 Northeast 5th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
We are welcoming 1st responders & offer 20% off. We are also welcoming long term guest!! Committed to quarantine! Exceptional Location...
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1304 Miramar ST
1304 Miramar Street, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
PERFECT SEASONAL RENTAL......UNIT HAS A PLACE TO DOCK A BOAT. This is a gorgeous upstairs condo unit with an absolutely perfect large screened in lanai that overlooks the boat dock, canal and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
3913 SE 11th AVE
3913 Southeast 11th Avenue, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Annual Rental available in the heart of Cape Coral at Carlton Place a 55+ community. Located right off Country Club between both bridges for easy access into Ft. Myers.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Caloosahatchee
1 Unit Available
1734 Savona Point CIR
1734 Savona Parkway, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
Take a look at the Jamaica! This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment in the new community of The Cape at Savona surpasses the commonly established standards for luxury residential living—at remarkably affordable rates.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Hancock
1 Unit Available
1121 Van Loon Commons CIR
1121 Van Loon Commons Circle, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1600 sqft
Cape Coral Annual Rental Condo – Welcome Home! This ground level 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1521 sqft end unit located in the gated community of Van Loon Commons awaits you! Available partially furnished as-is or unfurnished, the Owner will gladly remove
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
822 SW 48th TER
822 Southwest 48th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
SEASONAL/VACATION RENTAL AVAILABLE NOW.....Piece of Paradise......
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pelican
1 Unit Available
4704 SW Santa Barbara PL
4704 Southwest Santa Barbara Place, Cape Coral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boaters! This Condo is perfect for you! Check out LAKE LOUISE; GULF ACCESS! Come Vacation in this absolutely beautiful Condo home.
