Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court playground

3/2 1600sf - The home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with 1612 sq.ft. of living space and is nestled on .26 acres with a fenced-in back yard. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining featuring a spacious great room with laminate flooring which flows into the dining room that allow access to your back deck. The kitchen features a breakfast bar, stone back splash and small dinette area. This split floorplan has new carpet in all the bedrooms and the Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and the Master bath features a garden tub and walk in shower. The location of this home is less than 15 minutes from the Florida Turnpike and approximately 20 minutes from shopping and restaurants. The community contains a fenced in playground with covered picnic area and a area to play soccer and basketball.



RENTAL APPLICATION INFORMATION



-Pets allowed (No dangerous breeds).

-Minn 600 credit score.

-No felony's.

-No evictions.

-Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate.

-3 month min at current job.

-Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition.

-1 week max hold upon lease sign

-1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.



