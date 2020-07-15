2040 NE Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool internet access

Come and explore this recently renovated, elegant Hutchinson Island retreat for your next short-term rental starting May 1, 2020 (not available for 2021 season). With nearly 1300 SF of well appointed living space, the 2/2 condo overlooks the Indian River Lagoon, lush landscaping and pool. The screened in spacious balcony provides opportunities to enjoy breathtaking sunsets while enjoying outdoor meals or entertaining friends and family in comfort. Take a short stroll to the beach with private community access and oceanside pool and see for yourself why Hutchinson Island is such a sought after vacation destination and one of South Florida's best kept secrets. Water, cable, Wi-Fi and up to $100 of electric per month is included. For complete relaxation or fun in the sun, call for a private tour today!