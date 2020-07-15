All apartments in Martin County
Last updated February 11 2020 at 9:05 PM

2040 NE Ocean Blvd

2040 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (888) 534-1116
Location

2040 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-4 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Come and explore this recently renovated, elegant Hutchinson Island retreat for your next short-term rental starting May 1, 2020 (not available for 2021 season). With nearly 1300 SF of well appointed living space, the 2/2 condo overlooks the Indian River Lagoon, lush landscaping and pool. The screened in spacious balcony provides opportunities to enjoy breathtaking sunsets while enjoying outdoor meals or entertaining friends and family in comfort. Take a short stroll to the beach with private community access and oceanside pool and see for yourself why Hutchinson Island is such a sought after vacation destination and one of South Florida's best kept secrets. Water, cable, Wi-Fi and up to $100 of electric per month is included. For complete relaxation or fun in the sun, call for a private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2040 NE Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2040 NE Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 NE Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2040 NE Ocean Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 NE Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2040 NE Ocean Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2040 NE Ocean Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
