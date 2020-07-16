All apartments in Martin County
Find more places like 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Martin County, FL
/
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:07 PM

1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard

1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard · (954) 545-5583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1800 Southeast St Lucie Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12304 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
sauna
tennis court
: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute. Great community amenities including clubhouse, day dock, pool, sauna, hot tub, shuffle board, tennis, pickle ball, card room, fitness, library,. Located next to 36 hole Martin County Golf course, close to beaches, shopping and restaurants. 3 mo minimum rental, NO trucks or motorcycles. Cable, water, internet, included. Active 55+ ready for you to have fun,just unpack and relax. Jan/Feb/Mar 2020 Rented. Rent for the 2021 Season

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have any available units?
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have?
Some of 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Sonceto
2970 Sandhill Ridge Ct.
Kissimmee, FL 34741
Estates at Stuart
88 SE Hancock St
Stuart, FL 34994
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place
Stuart, FL 34994

Similar Pages

Martin County Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Jupiter, FLMargate, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLHutchinson Island South, FLHobe Sound, FLJensen Beach, FLNorth River Shores, FLStuart, FLPort Salerno, FL
Palm City, FLTequesta, FLJupiter Farms, FLRiver Park, FLJuno Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLThe Acreage, FLRiviera Beach, FLLake Park, FLPalm Beach, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLWestgate, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity