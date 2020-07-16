1800 SE Saint Lucie Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool shuffle board bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna tennis court

: LOCATION! SEASONAL RENTAL close to beaches...Discover this in town condo turnkey ready for your piece of paradise. Freshly painted and updated. Located on the top floor of a 3 story elevator building . Washer dryer on each floor. Trash chute. Great community amenities including clubhouse, day dock, pool, sauna, hot tub, shuffle board, tennis, pickle ball, card room, fitness, library,. Located next to 36 hole Martin County Golf course, close to beaches, shopping and restaurants. 3 mo minimum rental, NO trucks or motorcycles. Cable, water, internet, included. Active 55+ ready for you to have fun,just unpack and relax. Jan/Feb/Mar 2020 Rented. Rent for the 2021 Season