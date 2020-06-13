Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:59 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Marco Island, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
1007 Anglers Cove
1007 Anglers Cove, Marco Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
700 sqft
Furnished One Bedroom Condo in Popular Anglers Cove-Marco Island - Furnished-One Bedroom Condo-Light and airy with Florida decor throughout... Clean and bright...tile floors..relax in comfort overlooking the pool and out to the bay.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
1012 Anglers Cove Unit D501
1012 Anglers Cove, Marco Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
750 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom-1 bath Condo-Fully Furnished-Popular Anglers Cove Complex-Available 6/15/2020-Annual - Furnished Annual - 1 bedroom-1 bath unit in popular Marco Island Complex. Centrally located on the Island - walk to town. Queen Bed in bedroom.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
1221 Butterfly CT
1221 Butterfly Court, Marco Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5200 sqft
Beautiful single-family home with four bedrooms,4 baths, prowder-room, and pool bath. 2 Masters. 2 Family rooms, balconies, patios, lanai, boat dock, boat lift. Private chef, concierge services, housekeeping, and boat captain available upon requests.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
280 S Collier BLVD
280 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2500 sqft
BREATHTAKING VIEWS of the Gulf, Ten Thousand Island and Inland Waterways all from your wraparound balcony!! You will be just steps away from restaurants and the award-winning JW MARRIOTT! This unit has been completely renovated with all high-end

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
850 Palm ST
850 Palm Street, Marco Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
616 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, RENOVATED 1 BEDROOM / 1 BATH CONDO ON 1ST FLOOR. NEW FURNITURE FULLY FURNISHED. WALKOUT THE FRONT DOOR TO YOUR BOAT DOCK, BREEDING GROUND FOR DOLPHINS! THERE IS A HEATED POOL AND FISHING PIER. ALSO EXTRA STORAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
765 N Barfield DR
765 North Barfield Drive, Marco Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1910 sqft
Well maintained 2 bed + den, 2 bath furnished home on a direct access canal. Centrally located on Marco Island giving easy access to all amenities the island has to offer.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Marco Beach
1 Unit Available
1351 Caxambas CT
1351 Caxambas Court, Marco Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$27,000
4458 sqft
Waterfront Luxury!! Stunning Gulf waterfront pool home featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 baths and boasts 4,458 sq ft under air living space with an additional 1,000 sq ft of covered lanai with endless views into the Gulf of Mexico.
Results within 1 mile of Marco Island

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
145 Capri BLVD
145 Capri Boulevard, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1040 sqft
TOP UNIT OF REMODELED DUPLEX FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL ISLES OF CAPRI! This unit has 2 beds and 2 baths, with everything remodeled from the porcelain floors to the spiral staircase leading up to the roof presenting the beautiful views Isles of Capri has
Results within 5 miles of Marco Island

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1356 Mainsail DR
1356 Mainsail Drive, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1270 sqft
First floor condo, nice, clean and furnished, with 2 spacious and carpeted bedrooms, 2 remodeled bathrooms, kitchen, laundry, access to pool and common areas. Departure cleaning paid by tenant.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1065 BORGHESE LN
1065 Borghese Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1865 sqft
Jan 2021 Avail. This 11th floor 1865 square foot condo sleeps up to six, with one king bed, one queen bed and two twin beds. The master bath offers double sinks and a Jacuzzi tub. There is a 2nd full bath plus a powder room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1050 Borghese LN
1050 Borghese Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
2333 sqft
* Luxurious Lifestyle, High-Rise - From the moment you enter from your semi-private elevator into the Grand Salon you will be amazed of the views of Mcllvane Bay! This spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms unit features over 2,300 square feet

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
8385 Whisper Trace LN
8385 Whisper Trace Lane, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Beautifully furnished, 1st-floor villa with lake views, this 2/2 + den sleeps 4-6. Light & bright interior features volume ceilings, plantation shutters, tile floor in living area; carpeting in bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Marco Island
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sierra Grande
6975 Sierra Grande Club Cir, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,184
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1236 sqft
Well-equipped one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Naples, a short walk from Lely Elementary School. Units include full-size washers and dryers. Tennis court, Internet cafe and game room on-site. Close to Naples Lake Country Club.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lely Resort
33 Units Available
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1435 sqft
A charming community with updated interiors including high ceilings, granite finishes, and lots of storage. On-site outdoor poolside cabana with a fire pit and a health club and spa area. Near Naples shopping.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Sabal Bay
141 Units Available
Springs at Hammock Cove
4360 Petal Dr, Naples, FL
Studio
$1,282
756 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1143 sqft
Springs at Hammock Cove is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Naples, FL. The community offers great amenities such as a heated salt-water swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center. 
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Lely Resort
30 Units Available
Inspira
7485 Inspira Cir #1122, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,631
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1348 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments built around a large clubhouse and resort-style pool. Amenities include a pet park with washing station, pickleball and bocce ball courts, and a zero gravity pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9026 Alturas Lane #3404
9026 Alturas Lane, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1771 sqft
Enjoy your days and nights in this extremely popular unfurnished second floor San Pablo floor-plan unit with three bedrooms, two baths, open Great Room layout and spacious lanai.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
9025 Alturas Street #3101
9025 Alturas Street, Lely Resort, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1776 sqft
Highly coveted and extremely spacious Capistrano end-unit Casita with granite throughout, upgraded cabinetry and tile, double vanities in both baths and double-car garage.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
5325 Cypress LN
5325 Cypress Lane, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2248 sqft
built in 2006, large deep garage, 29x39 930 sq ft of garage,Save on mini storage . Top floor 3 bed rooms, 2 full baths ,down stairs is a mother-in law suite with a one bedroom & den and a second laundry room & bath .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
9815 Giaveno CT
9815 Giaveno Court, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1107 sqft
* OPEN FOR 2021 !!!!! Enjoy the 60,000 sq ft.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
11440 Riggs RD
11440 Riggs Road, Collier County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2138 sqft
Single Family Home with plenty of acreage!! This single family home is located in the country and offers almost 5 acres with a lake. Close to shops and restaurants and a brand new Publix to open soon! This spacious homes offers 4 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Lely Resort
1 Unit Available
6156 Dogleg DR
6156 Dogleg Drive, Lely Resort, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6156 Dogleg DR in Lely Resort. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
14667 Edgewater CIR
14667 Edgewater Circle, Collier County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1519 sqft
Be the very first occupant of this beautiful new Villa in the Resort Style Community of Naples Reserve! Features a large Great Room / Dining Area and separation of Bedrooms for privacy.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
9532 Avellino Way, #2722
9532 Avellino Way, Collier County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
Available for Seasonal Rental.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Marco Island, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Marco Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

