Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated pool microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Well maintained 2 bed + den, 2 bath furnished home on a direct access canal. Centrally located on Marco Island giving easy access to all amenities the island has to offer. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops gives this rental home a luxurious touch. Enjoy the outside living areas on the expansive open lanai around the pool and overlooking the canal. Den is currently being used as a third bedroom. Boat lift and dock included in the lease. Property fenced for privacy. Pets by approval with pet deposit (no cats).