Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

This spacious and beautifully-decorated unit offers luxury and convenience both inside and out. Your private wrap around lanai offers unobstructed Smokehouse Bay views with beautiful Marco Island sunsets to enjoy. You can also head downstairs to explore the shops and restaurants within the Island’s exclusive Esplanade, or venture up Collier Boulevard to check out Marco’s stunning Tigertail and Crescent Beaches. This unit allows for nothing less than a truly wonderful vacation experience! 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with a King size bed in Master bedroom. Updated fully stocked kitchen with granite counter tops and center island bar. Washer and Dryer in unit. Gym and community pool also available.